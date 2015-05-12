4

Få en gratis Steam-nyckel till strategispelet Taste of Power

Nyhet
av

Först till kvarn!

Vi har kommit över ett gäng Steam-nycklar till strategispelet Taste of Power som efter en period i Early Access på Steam släpptes för ett halvår sedan. De recensioner som finns på Steam är mestadels positiva och en del jämför det med gamla Rise of Nations som utvecklades av Big Huge Games.

Taste of Power is a real-time strategy game set in alternate medieval times, where you fight for one of 3 factions – Europe, China, or the Middle East. In our version of history, nations clash for global dominance. The continent is an epic battlefield, so you’ll have to build cities, recruit troops, study new technologies and wipe out your opponents. Your nation needs a proper commander!

Allt du behöver göra är att fylla i din epostadress i formuläret nedan och hoppas att du är bland de första som skriver upp sig. Glöm inte att våra supportrar på silver- och guldnivå har första tjing på sådana här utskick, gå till Patreon-sajten om du redan stöttar oss eller är sugen att börja.

Exakt! Finns så många att skicka till. Måste begränsa oss. idag 14:50 De måste ju givetvis veta vilka mailadresser de inte ska skicka till också. Duhh. idag 14:48 Jag röstade nej men var ändå tvungen att skriva in min e-mail adress? idag 14:44 Håller tummarna idag 14:28
