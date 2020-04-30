4

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order får gratisuppdatering med actionstinna arenafighter

NyhetAction
av

För ibland vill man ju bara kötta lite.

I samband med Star Wars-högtiden May the 4th släppte Respawn en gratisuppdatering till Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order som introducerar ett nytt spelläge. Genom att meditera kan du (i sinnet?) besöka ett gäng olika arenor och tampas mot vågor av fiender, eller skapa din egen utmaning.

There’s no better day than May 4th to pick up your lightsaber and swing back into battle. This free update brings a host of new challenges for Cal and BD-1 to take on. A new Meditation Training feature allows you to test yourself against waves of powerful enemies in arenas across the galaxy. Craft your own to take on your most hated foes and alongside your favorite allies. Unlock new customization awards and embrace your dark side with the Cal Inquisitor outfit. Experience Cal’s epic journey anew in New Journey +, this time with all the cosmetics you’ve discovered unlocked. Step up to the challenge and May the Fourth be with you.

Tidigare idag rapporterade vi att EA Live kommer att gå av stapeln den 11 juni och medan det kanske är lite för nära inpå för att snacka om en uppföljare hoppas vi på att få något annat Star Wars-relaterat. Möjligen det där "Maverick" som dök upp på nätet för någon månad sedan.

Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
4
 Kommentarer
Flyrer hur bra som helst på x-box x riktigt gött spel lagom klurigt =) idag 12:36 Najs spel. Men är riktigt besviken på hur dåligt det rullar på PS4 pro... idag 11:08 Det hade varit roligt om man kunde "invade" i någon spel som en sithapprentice. idag 10:05 Gratis? Damn! Långt skott från lootboxar, EA. idag 09:45
