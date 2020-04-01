4

Klart, The International kommer inte hållas i Stockholm i augusti

NyhetPC
av

Skjuts sannolikt upp till 2021.

Årets pengastinna Dota 2-turnering, The International, skulle komma till Globen i Stockholm i slutet av augusti. Förmodligen har alltfler tvivlat på detta under rådande coronakris, och nu är det officiellt: Valve meddelar att The International 2020 skjuts upp, och sker alltså inte i augusti.

"Sannolikt" kommer The International 2020 istället hållas under 2021.

It is likely that the event will need to happen in 2021. Given the highly volatile landscape for local gathering restrictions, virus trajectory, and global travel policies, we don’t expect to have enough confidence to communicate firm dates in the near future.

Man nämner vare sig om Globen består eller om eventet flyttas, men låt oss hoppas att det blir storturnering i Sverige under 2021. 25 procent av prissumman finansieras av Battle Pass-försäljning, som planeras att släppas "snart" snarare än att vänta till närmare The International. Valve flaggar dock för att releasen för Battle Pass i år blir ett par veckor senare än i vanliga fall.

Just nu jobbar Valve på att "omstrukturera" höstens Dota Pro Circuit.

We hope everyone in the Dota community is staying as safe as possible, and look forward to a time when we can once again welcome everyone to enjoy the spectacle of The International.

Skribent
Fredrik Eriksson
Tack till Grukk för detta #nyhetstips!
4
 Kommentarer
Blev inte förvånad, men det känns typiskt när det är så nära geografiskt sett. Ska verkligen försöka fixa biljetter när det nu blir av, om det fortfarande i Sverige. idag 15:21 Tråkigt såklart, men hälsan går göra så klart. Var sugen på att köpa biljetter nu när det ändå var i Sverige. Håller tummarna på att eventet kvarstår i Sverige som tidigare planerat. idag 15:10 Väldigt trist, får hoppas att det hålls någon onlineturnering i Augusti istället i och med det omplanerade DPC-systemet. idag 14:48 Förväntat, men mycket tråkigt. Har sett fram mot detta evenemang sedan det utannonserades. idag 13:49
