Klar med Battlefield V? Spana in Enlisted från War Thunder-studion

NyhetAction
av

War Thunder with grunts!

Förra veckan meddelade Dice att de hade en sista stor uppdatering kvar till Battlefield V innan de skulle fokusera allt på nästa titel och av kommentarerna är döma är de flesta spelare också hyfsat klara med spelet. Under helgen har vi också diskuterat vad vi skulle vilja se i nästa Battlefield och kanske kan många av önskemålen uppfyllas av Enlisted, War Thunder-studions nästa spel.

Först och främst har vi storleken, slagfälten ska vara flera kvadratkilometer stora och med stöd för upp till 150 soldater. Varje spelare kan leda ett grupp av AI-styrda meniga men det är oklart om dessa räknas in i den nämnda siffran. Fokus ska också ligga på realistiska scenarion snarare än "arenor" som Gaijin Entertainment menar att många andra WW2-spel gör.

Every battle in WW2 - is actually a separate game. "Enlisted" - is not a “mixture” of different WW2 (specific front) episodes, but separate chapters within certain battles.

Other online shooters are basically sports-like competitions with one team fighting against the other with the background set or decor of a particular historical period, but it’s not a battle, it has nothing to do with the objectives that soldiers had in real warfare. The desire to actually “walk in a real soldier’s boots”, to be victorious against the opponent - the opponent being a real person - this is what we as players seek in these games but never find. We want to not only create “arenas” for a 15x15-30X30 team fight, but create scenarios that have tactics similar to real combat missions.

Battles involving equal teams in equal conditions are, of course, interesting as a competition. But they do not have the immersion or the thrill of real battle, where balanced forces and symmetrical objectives are unlikely.

Goddag yxskaft

Titta, en pansarvagn (förlåt alla MÖP:ar)

Alla hade bråttom till grillfesten

The other feature of "Enlisted" is detailed accuracy in every battle. You may be a defender of Moscow in the trenches dug around the city, facing advancing enemy tanks and superior forces, with an objective to hold the enemy, to stop the advancing army in its tracks with all the resources you have. Your task is not to kill every enemy soldier; imagine being a member of the landing operation with an objective of capturing a foothold and mounting defenses, making it possible for the main forces to land on the continent, or, on the contrary - defend against the landing party, or lead your troops so that they arrive in time to a strategic point. This is something one can experience in single-player games but not in online game with human opponents.

The next important feature of "Enlisted" is an opportunity to control a military unit in specific scenarios and not a single character. First, you gather your unit and then you play with this unit until you complete your objective or until the last member of this unit of yours dies. We want to make every character and every weapon somewhat unique, similar to how it is done in some action-based tactical games.

Om det låter intressant kan du anmäla dig till kommande alpha-test på den officiella sajten.

Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Hoppas det blir bra, det är bara alpha än så förhoppningsvis fixar dom till det. Är det bara jag som gillar BF5? idag 13:08 Jag älskar allt Ww2 men detta känns gjort nu. Hell let loose och Post Scriptum har redan försökt och dom sög hårt. Allt blir bara en jäkla röra av springa skjuta. Plus att det är early access. Zzzzzzz idag 11:56 Njae, f2p-spel är inget för mig. Känns oftast väldigt B, grindigt och nerklottrat med valutor, reklam och skräp. Men det var rätt snyggt! Önskar att en stor studio kunde göra ett riktigt snyggt spel i samma anda som Squad eller Post Scriptum. Det är spe... idag 11:00 Kommer nog att testa det, däremot tycker jag det är sjukt störigt när vapenmodellerna är gigantiska. ADS och den täcker typ halva skärmen, men siktet är lika litet som innan nästan. idag 10:52 Bara jag som undrar när RTCW: Enemy Territory återuppstår med all sin enkelhet och briljanta gameplay? Det här är lite för "over the top" för mig. Ta er in, stjäl ett dokument och ta er ut, eller, förstör pumparna. Izi pizzy. idag 10:49 Ett spel med 0 i rekyl på vapnen, nej tack. idag 10:31 Ser onekligen intressant ut, får dom till lagget som jag upplevde i videon mellan skott och träff så kan nog detta bli riktigt bra. Då det är samma utvecklare som WT så finns det otrolig potential i striderna med alla fordon. idag 10:20
