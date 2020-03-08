10

Spelutvecklare om Xbox Series X: Snabbt minne kommer förändra hur vi gör spel

Rebellion, The Coalition och fler berättar hur det är att skapa spel på next-gen och stämmer in i lovsången kring lagringen.

Både Playstation 5 och Xbox Series X ska, om planerna håller i dessa tider, släppas i höst och självklart har utvalda spelstudios redan tillgång till utveklingskit så att de kan börja trimma in sina upplevelser. Windows Central har därför snackat med en handfull utvecklare för försöka utröna vad de tycker är de viktigaste framstegen med hårdvaran i nästa Xbox. Och kanske lite next-gen överlag, då Playstation 5 har ett väldigt snarlikt innanmäte.

Snacket inleds med ett par stycken från Jason Ronald som leder Program Managment hos Xbox och han är såklart lite lätt partisk. Läs bara detta stycke.

We knew with the next generation of Xbox, we needed to rethink and revolutionize the traditional console architecture to deliver consistent, reliable, and sustained performance never before seen in the living room with no compromises.

Men artikeln har också citat från olika spelstudios och medan dessa såklart aldrig kommer vara särskilt kritiska i sådana här sammanhang finns det små spår av vad de tycker är viktigast. Joel Baker är teknisk chef på Hinterland Games, skaparna av Kanada-simulatorn överlevnadsspelet The Long Dark och förutom att han gillar den snabbare lagringen har han plan på att använda hårdvarustödet för ray-tracing på ett intressant sätt.

I can already see potential uses for it in games like The Long Dark, where we would be able to simulate physically accurate weather and wind by sending some rays into the world and then having the audio and physics change dynamically based on where the snow is accumulating or melting. These sorts of things are going to allow some really immersive experiences that weren't easily achievable before.

Ori-skaparna Moon Studios, eller snarare den tekniska chefen Gennadiy Korol, menar att Xbox Series X kommer kunna ge konsolspelare en grafisk upplevelse som tidigare varit exklusiv för pc-folket.

Playing games at a high refresh rate, at those crazy resolutions, is the next big thing in gaming. Anyone that played Ori and the Will of the Wisps in high resolution in 120 hertz will know what I mean. Previously this was only something that PC enthusiasts spending thousands of dollars on their machines would be able to experience. Bringing this kind of performance and quality to the general public is very exciting to me, and I think that will be the true next-gen leap we've all been waiting for.

Rebellions motsvarighet, Kevin Floyer-Lea, ser potential i att animationer kommer kunna bli mer varierade i och med att de kan strömmas från det snabba minnet. Han passar dessutom på att skryta lite om deras motion capture-studio.

Finding new things to stream is an important part of this generation, and animation streaming is a game-changer for motion capture. Now we can support detailed motion capture on a much wider scale, like non-player characters simply doing their thing in the background. Instead of all enemy NPCs moving in an identical way, for example, the SSD storage speed means we can offer many unique motion-captured animations – and given we own Audiomotion, Europe's leading motion capture studio, it's something we'll be very keen to do.

Du hittar fler åsikter i Windows Central men de flesta verkar överens om att den snabba lagringen är en av de största fördelarna med nästa generations konsoler.

