Animal Crossing: New Horizons stoppas i Kina efter Hongkong-protester

Får inte säljas på Kinas svar på Ebay.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons ger dig möjlighet att snickra ihop personliga kreationer, och som du ser ovan används detta för bland annat Hongkong-protester. Nu har kinesiska myndigheter sagt åt Ebay-lika sajter som Taobao och Pinduoduo att sluta sälja spelet (via Eurogamer).
Någon officiell release har spelet inte fått i Kina – och en sådan ska vi nog inte räkna med.
Några skäl för säljstoppet har inte angetts men branschanalytikern Daniel Ahmad sammanfattar det med två punkter: Animal Crossing nyttjas för Hongkong-protester, och har blivit stort på sociala medier. På grund av detta har myndigheterna valt att sätta stopp för det, menar Ahmad.
Usgamer har å sin sida rapporterat om alltfler Hongkong-protester i Animal Crossing. Då coronaviruset satt stopp för fysiska demonstrationer ser man istället till att protestera digitalt.
1/ "I play the game, I just bought it a few days ago. For lots of people around the world who play this game, they have to put their ideal life into the game, and for HKers, we have to put our protest movement and our protest sites inside the game." pic.twitter.com/YWyZLSgSgV— Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) April 2, 2020
In this case Animal Crossing is impacted by both points.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 10, 2020
1. User generated content in the game has been used by Hong Kong protestors and for other politically sensitive user generated content.
2. The game is extremely popular on social media and everyone knows about it.