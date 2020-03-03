3

Animal Crossing: New Horizons stoppas i Kina efter Hongkong-protester

av

Får inte säljas på Kinas svar på Ebay.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons ger dig möjlighet att snickra ihop personliga kreationer, och som du ser ovan används detta för bland annat Hongkong-protester. Nu har kinesiska myndigheter sagt åt Ebay-lika sajter som Taobao och Pinduoduo att sluta sälja spelet (via Eurogamer).

Någon officiell release har spelet inte fått i Kina – och en sådan ska vi nog inte räkna med.

Några skäl för säljstoppet har inte angetts men branschanalytikern Daniel Ahmad sammanfattar det med två punkter: Animal Crossing nyttjas för Hongkong-protester, och har blivit stort på sociala medier. På grund av detta har myndigheterna valt att sätta stopp för det, menar Ahmad.

Usgamer har å sin sida rapporterat om alltfler Hongkong-protester i Animal Crossing. Då coronaviruset satt stopp för fysiska demonstrationer ser man istället till att protestera digitalt.

Fredrik Eriksson
Tack till FistarN för detta #nyhetstips!
Pågår fortfarande. Men världen har fokus på annat för tillfället. idag 22:40 Vad hände egentligen med protesterna? idag 20:34 https://i.imgur.com/YPOmEyC.gif idag 19:30
