Valve förklarar sin enkla, men annorlunda, designprocess för Half-Life

NyhetAction
av

Statistik och spelarbeteende styr dem hur de lägger sitt rumspussel.

I en intervju med RoadtoVR förklarar Valve-veteranen Robin Walker att sättet de skapar ett Half-Life-spel skiljer sig markant från deras andras titlar. Genom åren har de som bekant blivit mer fokuserade på tävlingsinriktade multiplayerspel och processerna bakom de spelen är inte desamma som för Half-Life.

Han beskriver att de bygger spelet del för del, nästan rum för rum. Inför varje sådan etapp samlas de och skissar upp vad som ska hända just där som inte har hänt i tidigare delar och hur det knyter an till nästa. När idén är klar och prototypen byggd granskar man speltestares upplevelser, finslipar, testar igen och först när de är nöjda går de vidare till nästa.

Valve samlar också in väldigt mycket data från sina speltestare, allt ifrån vad de tittar på till vilka föremål de plockar upp eller missar. På så sätt kan man verkligen skräddarsy upplevelsen.

Everything you find [in the game] has been hand-placed and chosen as to what it is. We’ve done multiple complete passes over the game about exactly what you find and where you find it. We stat-gather the heck out of it—we have a whole system for seeing… [for instance we would] gather the data from 10 playtesters and walk through the game linearly and see ‘alright, 10% of them picked up that one, and no one found that one, and these three people found that one…’ and be able to really track it.

So we did a lot more work on that than we’ve ever done before on any of our games to try to make that payoff; we have a specific experience we want to deliver in that—we want you to always feel like you have ammo, but never as much as you’d like. And that’s true of all the other things as well whether it’s health or resin, etc.

Nu efter half life alyx har jag börjat spela lite andra spel också. Espire 1 och The Walking Dead Saints and sinners. Inte för att dom spelen är dåliga men det märks tydligt hur mycket Valve lagt ner på varje moment i HL:a, allt känns så välgenomtänkt.... idag 14:13 Jag gillar hur dom utnyttjar VR genom att ge oss simpla lösningar men som kräver att man tänker till. Här är ett exempel på vad jag menar. -Såg ett magasin till en pistol inne i en butik, fanns inga dörrar för att komma in i butiken. Funderade en stund... idag 14:10 Alltid älskat hur Half Life brukar kännas som en berg-och-dalbana. Man går från action, till komiska dialoger, till skräck, till pussel, tillbaka till action osv. Mästerligt! idag 13:19
