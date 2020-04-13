Fallout 76 släppt på Steam - med NPC:er!

Välkomstkommittén: inte så snälla Steam-recensioner.
Efter att ha varit exklusivt för Bethesda egna spelklient är nu Fallout 76 släppt på Steam och i samma veva fick spelet sin stora, gratis Wastelanders-uppdatering som bland annat introducerar NPC:er men också en hel del annat.
New Main Quest - Uncover the secrets of West Virginia by playing through an all-new main quest, starting from the moment you leave Vault 76.
Human NPCs - Befriend or betray new neighbors who have come to rebuild, and experience Appalachia through the eyes of its residents.
New Creatures and Gear - Take down newly mutated creatures finding their way to the region and earn the highest tier of weapons and armor.
Choices and Reputation - Alter the fates of those you meet with dialogue trees. Decisions affect your standing with each faction through an all-new reputation system.
Game Optimizations - Many optimization and interface improvements, including a new way to track your quests as you explore the wasteland.
Välkomstkommittén på Steam väntade inte direkt med ballonger och konfetti, istället är det många som redan kört spelet genom Bethesda Launcher (och därmed fått det gratis på Steam) som beklagar sig över spelet. Nu när NPC:er väl är på plats är den röda tråden privata servrar, många vill helt enkelt få spela ifred, utan att riskera att störa på andra spelare.