Fallout 76 släppt på Steam - med NPC:er!

Välkomstkommittén: inte så snälla Steam-recensioner.

Efter att ha varit exklusivt för Bethesda egna spelklient är nu Fallout 76 släppt på Steam och i samma veva fick spelet sin stora, gratis Wastelanders-uppdatering som bland annat introducerar NPC:er men också en hel del annat.

  • New Main Quest - Uncover the secrets of West Virginia by playing through an all-new main quest, starting from the moment you leave Vault 76.

  • Human NPCs - Befriend or betray new neighbors who have come to rebuild, and experience Appalachia through the eyes of its residents.

  • New Creatures and Gear - Take down newly mutated creatures finding their way to the region and earn the highest tier of weapons and armor.

  • Choices and Reputation - Alter the fates of those you meet with dialogue trees. Decisions affect your standing with each faction through an all-new reputation system.

  • Game Optimizations - Many optimization and interface improvements, including a new way to track your quests as you explore the wasteland.

Välkomstkommittén på Steam väntade inte direkt med ballonger och konfetti, istället är det många som redan kört spelet genom Bethesda Launcher (och därmed fått det gratis på Steam) som beklagar sig över spelet. Nu när NPC:er väl är på plats är den röda tråden privata servrar, många vill helt enkelt få spela ifred, utan att riskera att störa på andra spelare.

Emigrerade min inloggning till Steam och ska testa och ge det en chans. Tyvärr har jag glömt alla genvägar så det blir lite som att börja om på nytt med knapptryckningarna. idag 18:21 Jag tar inga reviews på steam på allvar. Jag har sett usla negativa reviews som inte är det minsta hjälpsamma och jag har sett bland annat bethesdas egna officiella 76 forum och f76 reddit ha flera trådar där de som spelat sedan 2018 uppmanar alla att... idag 16:27 @Carl Johansson-Sundelius: Problemet med F76 är ju att det är egentligen inte ett MMO spel. Det är F4 med ihop klistrad multiplayer för 24 spelare att vara på samma server med mer buggar än Star Citizen (Pun intended, spelar just nu). På en redan rutten... idag 15:23 Många känner jag har en förutfattad menung om fo76 utan att ens testa de.Efter 100+ timmar innan nya uppdateringen så tyckte jag att det blev lite tomt på saker att göra, ett helt ok spel då i min mening. Och nu med det nya känns det mycket bättre. Mer... idag 15:15 Nu vet jag ju inte om fanboys slitit upp och om folk bara tycker det är kul att recensionsbomba, men tar man sig en titt på f76 reddit så verkar alla ösa idel lovord om spelet efter uppdateringen. idag 15:05 @Blessus: Du kan dela en workshop med en annan spelare om du är i samma grupp. Dock så är det alltid en som plockar upp allt från en extractor. Så man får turas om lite. Pvp:n är väldigt minimal i spelet, om du spelar med pacifist mode så kan ingen atta... idag 14:23 Det här spelet känns ganska ruttet. Spelar nog hellre Fallout 4 igen. idag 14:21 säger inte de eller det menar istället för sånt varför inte göra det till cooperated, istället? så slipper man pvp. Men det är tydligen dagens hit nu mer pvp pvppve ish. för mig sånt avtrubbar mig. så som hunt tarkov etc.. ”för mig är det meningslös”... idag 14:20 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWeHvtEwpEQ First Impression från ett gammalt fallout fan. Som hatade fallout 76 innan. idag 14:18 @Blessus: Jag hade en level 60 alt en gång, mest bästa pvp gearet. Var en lvl 300 som gick på mig med hagelbössa och skjöt mig i huvudet. Slutade med att hans hagelbössa gjorde slap damage och det var han som flydde istället. idag 14:09
