Fortnites säsong 3 uppskjuten till juni

“Förlängning” är ett annat ord.
Fortnites Chapter 2, Season 3 kommer inte i månadsskiftet april/maj. Istället meddelar nu Epic att man siktar på 4 juni.
Hey all,
We’re extending Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 - Season 3 on June 4.
Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve
For continued updates on the new Fortnite Season and other plans, we’ll keep you up to speed here and on our social channels.
See you on the Island!
Starten på Chapter 2 drogs med stora förseningar (eller förlängningar), så det är inte säkert att just den här framflyttningen beror på det rådande världsläget, eller något annat. Säkert är dock att det är förändringar att vänta, stora som små.
