Svara!

Fortnites säsong 3 uppskjuten till juni

NyhetPCPlaystationXbox
av

“Förlängning” är ett annat ord.

Fortnites Chapter 2, Season 3 kommer inte i månadsskiftet april/maj. Istället meddelar nu Epic att man siktar på 4 juni.

Hey all,

We’re extending Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 - Season 3 on June 4.
Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve
For continued updates on the new Fortnite Season and other plans, we’ll keep you up to speed here and on our social channels.

See you on the Island!

Starten på Chapter 2 drogs med stora förseningar (eller förlängningar), så det är inte säkert att just den här framflyttningen beror på det rådande världsläget, eller något annat. Säkert är dock att det är förändringar att vänta, stora som små.

Lirar dina barn Fortnite? Passa på att kolla in den här tråden där en förälder söker medspelare till sitt barn.

#chapter-2#fortnite#season-3
Redaktör
Joakim Bennet
Skicka en rättelse
...
 Kommentarer
Bli först att kommentera!
6

Veckans fråga: Spelar du mest single- eller multiplayer?

Live
2

Cooking Mama i blåsväder, senaste spelet ska ha släppts "utan tillåtelse"

NyhetNintendoidag 17:22

Mama vet bäst.

Live
2

Total War: Shogun 2 snart gratis på Steam

NyhetPCStrategiidag 17:00

Ladda ner och behåll det, med start 27 april.

Nytt i forumet
Live
5

Outer Worlds-studion anställer Outer Wilds-författaren

NyhetSpelbranschenidag 16:07

Just när du slutat blanda ihop spelen.

Live
3

Cyberpunk 2077 färdigtröskat hos flera klassificeringsmyndigheter

NyhetActionPCPlaystationRollspelXboxidag 15:39

Ytterligare ett steg på vägen till september-release.

Live
6

Äntligen kan du flytta data mellan Switch och sd-kort

NyhetHårdvaraNintendoidag 15:16

Önskad funktion.

Live
13

Assassin's Creed II nu gratis till pc

NyhetActionPCÄventyr2020-04-13 19:14

Ladda ner det senast på fredag och det är ditt för alltid.

Live
3

Valve förklarar sin enkla, men annorlunda, designprocess för Half-Life

NyhetActionidag 13:13

Statistik och spelarbeteende styr dem hur de lägger sitt rumspussel.

Live
38

Forumsnack: Vilka spelkaraktärer skulle du helst sitta i karantän med?

Allmänt spelsnackigår 19:56

Karantän-memen har nått forumet. Förlåt på förhand.

Live
30

Fallout 76 släppt på Steam - med NPC:er!

NyhetRollspelidag 11:40

Välkomstkommittén: inte så snälla Steam-recensioner.

Live
9

70 000 fuskare bannade i Call of Duty: Warzone

Nyhetidag 09:04

Av 50 miljoner spelare är det i alla fall en början.

Live
28

Playstation ger bort Uncharted-samling och Journey gratis

NyhetPlaystationSpelbranschenidag 08:30

Play at Home-initiativet ska ge fler något att spela.

Tack till Coppertooth för detta #nyhetstips!
Live
11

Minecraft får kraftfull grafisk förbättring på pc i veckan, i och med RTX-betan

NyhetPCigår 20:30

På torsdag smäller det grafiska fyrverkeriet.

Live
37

Kan någon som är totalt ointresserad av gaming bli en gamer? Och hur?

Allmänt spelsnack2020-04-13 15:59

@Laddemannen vill få sin fru att spela. Det går sådär.

Live
4

Trailer från Little Hope, som hoppeligen lyckas bättre än Man of Medan

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 18:18

Fjolårets antologidebut fick blandat mottagande.

Live
13

Nya Pegi-märkningar informerar om (varnar för?) lootlådor i spel

NyhetSpelbranschenigår 17:31

Du ska veta när du köper spel med lootlåde-mekanik.

Live
35

Nytt Xcom-spel från Firaxis avtäckt - spana in Chimera Squad

NyhetActionPCStrategiigår 17:02

Mer än en regelrätt expansion?

Live
10

Förladda Gears Tactics nu - och kolla in släpptrailern samt systemkrav

NyhetPCXboxÖvrigtigår 16:30

Gears of War får Xcom-behandlingen.

Live
3

Spana in nyheterna i senaste Hunt: Showdown-patchen

NyhetActionigår 16:18

Nya fiender, jägare och leksaker för alla monsterdiggare.

Live
37

Medlem söker schyssta Fortnite-medspelare till sitt barn

Allmänt spelsnack2020-04-13 19:16

Söker ditt barn fler att spela Fortnite med - se hit!

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen