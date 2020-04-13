28

Playstation ger bort Uncharted-samling och Journey gratis

av

Play at Home-initiativet ska ge fler något att spela.

Just nu tillbringar vi mer tid hemma än vanligt och vad passar då bättre än att spela (och läsa FZ?) och om du redan betat igenom din backlog (kämpa @keffkebab och @Mutumba!) bjuder Playstation på Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection samt Journey. De kommer att gå att ladda hem från och med natten till imorgon (05:00 16 april) till och med den 6 maj, och de är dina att behålla även efter denna period.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection innehåller följande remastrade Playstation 3-spel:

  • Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

  • Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

  • Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

I samband med detta har Playstation också startat en fond som ska stötta spelutvecklare som har det svårt dessa tider.

Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners. More information about the fund, including participation criteria, will be made available soon.

#journey#nyhetstips#uncharted
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Tack till Coppertooth för detta #nyhetstips!
28
 Kommentarer
Det kanske står något i artikeln? ;-) idag 16:34 @gorbatjov: Nej, då jag redan har en "licens" med PS+ så kan jag inte köpa det igen. PS+ licensen måste först gå ut vilket sker när PS+ går ut. Installerar jag det igen, så sker det med samma PS+ licens. idag 16:34 Försökte skaffa dessa spelen men de är inte gratis på mig i PSN-store. Är jag för tidigt ute eller? idag 16:31 Uncharted har jag redan men Journey ser mysigt ut. Mycket trevligt detta! idag 16:00 Funkar det inte om du raderar spelet om det ligger installerat och sen tar ner det igen? idag 15:56 Jag har inte något av spelen, men har spelat dom förut. Åtminstone 2 & 3, lånat av min bror. Men ska helt klart ta hem detta! idag 15:46 Fint av Sony men klagenissen i mig måste påpeka att jag REDAN HAR bägge spelen i fysiskt format BÅDE på PS3 och PS4! Och hur många PS3 eller PS4-ägare har inte redan köpt HELA Uncharted serien sen tidigare? Tippar på att 99% redan har Uncharted serien... idag 13:53 Ett tips för de som inte har en PS-konsol men funderar på att kanske skaffa en kan vara att skapa ett PSN-konto och lägga till dessa spel. De borde då finnas tillgängliga att ladda hem den dagen ni eventuellt köper en konsol. Det kan dock vara möjligt... idag 13:42 Bra initativ Sony! Gillar även att dem har en fond att hjälpa indieutvecklare med pengar. idag 13:38 Synd att man redan lirat alla Uncharted spel och Journey. :/ idag 12:14
4

Profil

