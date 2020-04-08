Terraria får sin sista stora uppdatering på nioårsdagen

Journey's End har fått releasedatum.
Ända sedan E3 förra sommaren har vi vetat att Terraria ska få en sista stor uppdatering innan utvecklaren Re-Logic går vidare till nästa projekt och nu har de avslöjat släppdatumet. Den 16 maj, på spelets nioårsdag, släpps Journey's End och enligt studion är det spelets kröning.
Q: Why call it Journey's End instead of 1.4?
A: Our current plan is for this to be the crowning update to Terraria. We do not currently have any plans to tackle additional updates, outside of fixes and maybe a few tidbits here and there to shore things up.
Q: So, what does that mean for Terraria? Re-Logic?
A: Terraria will remain the vibrant and amazing game that it always has been! There is plenty more coming down the road for Console/Switch/Mobile (including some things we have not revealed just yet), and with the available mods - plus any future mods - on top of what is a VERY robust core game, we are confident Terraria will be trucking along for many, many years to come. Of course, we will stay involved with all of you - you make this possible, and we always enjoy hanging out.
For Re-Logic, this means that we will finally be tackling our second title. We do not yet know what this will be - and it may not even be a Terraria title - so expect a time of silence from us on that front until we are ready to share more what we decide to pursue.
När den första versionen av Terraria släpptes 2011 såg många det som en Minecraft-kopia i två dimensioner men genom åren har det växt till något helt eget. Och populärt är det med över 30 miljoner sålda exemplar när man slår ihop alla plattformar.
Denna sista stora uppdatering släpps till pc först och till konsoler och mobiler vid ett senare tillfälle. Studion skriver också att de även fortsättningsvis kommer att släppa mindre patchar till spelet men att fokus framåt kommer att vara deras nästa spel.