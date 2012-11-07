Flera nyheter i stor Ori-patch

Ute nu, göm hud:en och snabba på laddningstiderna.
I stort sett alla är väl överens om att Ori and the Will of the Wisps är en riktig fröjd för ögat, med det har saknats en sak - möjligheten att gömma gränssnittet! Men oroa er inte, det är nu åtgärdat. Och förhoppningsvis också de problem som Xbox-versionen drogs med vid releasen.
I en ny patch av storlek större (3,9 Gb till Xbox One) har man förutom att städa bort flera buggar, korta ner laddningstiderna och öka på den allmänna stabiliteten, också introducerat flera spelmässiga nyheter.
Du kan nu alltså ta bort hud:en, gränssnittet för att njuta av grafiken utan störningsmoment. Dessutom finns nu möjliheten till excklusive full screen-läge, fler möjigheter att ändra upplösning och motion blur, pilla med kontrollens vibrationer och fast travel direkt från kartan, via en uppgradering.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Patch 6/4 Release Notes
– Improved performance
– Improved map loading times
– Improvements to scene and asset loading
– Map remembers the last zoom position now when reopened
– Fixed the buzzing issue for the vast majority of players
– Fixed bugs with obtaining certain achievements
– Fixed missing characters in Asian languages
– Fixed problems with some controller buttons not working for some players
– Fixed crashing / freezing on start issue
– Fixed several issues where player gets trapped behind closed door after respawning
– Fixed several instances of screen going black at certain moments
– Fixed problems with picking up some of the collectibles
– Many more minor fixes
– Introduced an option to hide HUD, along with a dynamic HUD mode
– Added exclusive fullscreen option
– Introduced resolution scaling option
– Introduced motion blur scaling option
– Introduced controller vibration scaling option
– Fast travel from map is now a separate upgrade purchasable from Opher
Achievements fixes details:
Healthy and Powerful achievements should be granted automatically when loading a save that meets all the criteria.
Destiny, Hardcore Fan, Shardless, Lightless, Look at the Time and Immortal will be granted when the player loads the save slot they finished the game on and watches the epilogue again, as long as they meet the required criteria.
I vår recension kallade Fredrik Eriksson spelet för “Metroidvania av världsklass”. Vi hoppas att den här patchen tar spelet till stjärnorna.