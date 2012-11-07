Svara!

Flera nyheter i stor Ori-patch

NyhetPCXboxÖvrigt
av

Ute nu, göm hud:en och snabba på laddningstiderna.

I stort sett alla är väl överens om att Ori and the Will of the Wisps är en riktig fröjd för ögat, med det har saknats en sak - möjligheten att gömma gränssnittet! Men oroa er inte, det är nu åtgärdat. Och förhoppningsvis också de problem som Xbox-versionen drogs med vid releasen.

I en ny patch av storlek större (3,9 Gb till Xbox One) har man förutom att städa bort flera buggar, korta ner laddningstiderna och öka på den allmänna stabiliteten, också introducerat flera spelmässiga nyheter.

Du kan nu alltså ta bort hud:en, gränssnittet för att njuta av grafiken utan störningsmoment. Dessutom finns nu möjliheten till excklusive full screen-läge, fler möjigheter att ändra upplösning och motion blur, pilla med kontrollens vibrationer och fast travel direkt från kartan, via en uppgradering.

Klicka för mer information

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Patch 6/4 Release Notes
– Improved performance
– Improved map loading times
– Improvements to scene and asset loading
– Map remembers the last zoom position now when reopened
– Fixed the buzzing issue for the vast majority of players
– Fixed bugs with obtaining certain achievements
– Fixed missing characters in Asian languages
– Fixed problems with some controller buttons not working for some players
– Fixed crashing / freezing on start issue
– Fixed several issues where player gets trapped behind closed door after respawning
– Fixed several instances of screen going black at certain moments
– Fixed problems with picking up some of the collectibles
– Many more minor fixes
– Introduced an option to hide HUD, along with a dynamic HUD mode
– Added exclusive fullscreen option
– Introduced resolution scaling option
– Introduced motion blur scaling option
– Introduced controller vibration scaling option
– Fast travel from map is now a separate upgrade purchasable from Opher
Achievements fixes details:
Healthy and Powerful achievements should be granted automatically when loading a save that meets all the criteria.
Destiny, Hardcore Fan, Shardless, Lightless, Look at the Time and Immortal will be granted when the player loads the save slot they finished the game on and watches the epilogue again, as long as they meet the required criteria.

I vår recension kallade Fredrik Eriksson spelet för “Metroidvania av världsklass”. Vi hoppas att den här patchen tar spelet till stjärnorna.

#ori-and-the-will-of-the-wisps#patch
Redaktör
Joakim Bennet
Skicka en rättelse
...
 Kommentarer
Bli först att kommentera!
Live
0

Så ser Skyrim ut i The Elder Scrolls Online - känner du igen dig?

NyhetPCPlaystationRollspelXboxidag 08:47

Se jämförelse mellan det ikoniska spelet och nästa expansion till TES - Greymoor

Live
0

I In Other Waters är du skepps-AI:n

NyhetNintendoPCidag 08:00

Hjälp en forskare att upptäcka en utomjordisk ocean.

Live
20

Tips från forumet: Uniqlo firar Marios 35 år med nya kläder

Allmänt snackigår 16:19

T-shirtar för både herr och barn.

Nytt i forumet
Live
20

Betygen för Final Fantasy VII Remake är här, och de är höga

NyhetPlaystationRollspeligår 20:30

Det bästa Final Fantasy-spelet på år och dag?

Live
5

Monstermys i över 4 timmar med analys av första The Witcher

NyhetÖvrigtigår 18:53

Joseph Anderson tar sig an Witcher-spelen.

Live
8

Äggstra! Animal Crossing: New Horizons äggbonanza tonas ner

NyhetNintendoSimulationigår 17:28

Bunny Day har försvårat vardagen i Animal Crossing.

Live
17

Resident Evil 8 är i förstaperson, var från början Revelations 3, enligt rykten

NyhetRyktenigår 16:22

Rykteskarusellen snurrar vidare.

Live
16

DLSS - Svart grafikmagi eller framtiden för spelgrafik?

NyhetHårdvaraPCigår 14:56

Jonas på Sweclockers förklarar hur Nvidia skalar upp 1080p till 4K med maskininlärning.

Live
2790

Har du nyhetstips? Dela med dig här

Allmänt snack2012-11-07 13:22

Vi ser mycket men inte allt, hjälp oss att hålla koll på nätet!

Live
11

Hockey-matcher och cykellopp avgörs virtuellt

NyhetSportÖvrigtigår 14:21

Fler sporter ser till tv-spelen för hjälp.

Tack till Shadee för detta #nyhetstips!
Live
33

Recension - Final Fantasy VII Remake är värd väntan

RecensionPlaystationRollspeligår 12:00

Första delen pekar på ett storslaget äventyr i görningen.

Live
52

Phil Spencer om priset på Xbox Series X: "Gaming är en lyx"

NyhetSpelbranschenXboxigår 11:53

Xbox-bossen förklarar hur de resonerar med prissättningen på Xbox Series X.

Live
260

Missa inte forumtråden om gratisspel

Allmänt spelsnack2019-01-13 14:53

Det är inte bara Epic som skänker bort spel regelbundet - hitta och tipsa andra om upplevelser utan en prislapp.

Live
4

Någon har moddat in Animal Crossing-Isabelle i Resident Evil 3

NyhetActionPCigår 09:34

Vi tipsar om några av de första moddarna till Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Live
6

Den sjukt imponerande Harry Potter-modden till Minecraft är släppt

NyhetPCÄventyrigår 07:54

Kan detta bli... magiskt?

Live
4

Släktkalaset fortsätter i Rogue Legacy 2

NyhetAction2020-04-05 18:23

Uppföljaren till det omtyckta roguelite-spelet är nu officiell.

Live
144

Diskutera – Tidernas bästa fps-spel är...

ArtikelActionAllmänt2020-04-03 16:01

Doom, Quake, CoD, HL, BF, CS..?

Live
19

Stream-dags! M&B II: Bannerlord multiplayer

NyhetActionPCSimulationÄventyr2020-04-05 12:00

Gurkan & Olander skall tillsammans ta sig an meningsmotståndare. Fierce warriors!

Live
25

Söndagssnack: Vilka bordsspel fungerar bra online?

Allmänt spelsnack2020-04-01 23:00

Erik tipsar om bra tjänster och spel att testa. Vilka vill du tipsa om?

Live
5

Nästa års E3-mässa spikas till 15-17 juni

NyhetSpelbranschen2020-04-05 11:02

Och IGN anordnar ett digitalt spelevent nu i sommar.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen