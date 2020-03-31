Rockstar ger GTA- och Red Dead-intäkter till stöd för coronans offer

5 procent av ingame-försäljningen ges bort.
Rockstar Games skänker delar av intäkterna från GTA Online och Red Dead Online till stöd för företag och organisationer som drabbats av coronaepidemin. Man tänker ge 5 procent av de pengar man får in från spelarnas ingame-köp "till lokala grupper och företag som kämpar med effekterna av covid-19", skriver man.
Starting April 1st and continuing through the end of May, 5% of our revenue from purchases in our online games, GTA Online and Red Dead Online, will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. These funds will be used to help local communities and businesses struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, both directly and by supporting some of the amazing organizations who are on the ground helping those affected by this crisis.
GTA V:s onlinedel har dragit in stora summor genom åren, så förhoppningsvis kommer det med Red Dead Redemption 2:s yngre motsvarighet skrapa ihop en rejäl slant till de som drabbats av pandemin.