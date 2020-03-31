7

Rockstar ger GTA- och Red Dead-intäkter till stöd för coronans offer

NyhetActionPCPlaystationXbox
av

5 procent av ingame-försäljningen ges bort.

Rockstar Games skänker delar av intäkterna från GTA Online och Red Dead Online till stöd för företag och organisationer som drabbats av coronaepidemin. Man tänker ge 5 procent av de pengar man får in från spelarnas ingame-köp "till lokala grupper och företag som kämpar med effekterna av covid-19", skriver man.

Starting April 1st and continuing through the end of May, 5% of our revenue from purchases in our online games, GTA Online and Red Dead Online, will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. These funds will be used to help local communities and businesses struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, both directly and by supporting some of the amazing organizations who are on the ground helping those affected by this crisis.

GTA V:s onlinedel har dragit in stora summor genom åren, så förhoppningsvis kommer det med Red Dead Redemption 2:s yngre motsvarighet skrapa ihop en rejäl slant till de som drabbats av pandemin.

#corona#gta-v#red-dead-redemption-2#rockstar
Redaktör
Tomas Helenius
Skicka en rättelse
7
 Kommentarer
Åh, hela 5% av shark cards och gold bars köp från några som smitit från skatten bra mycket. Schysst av dem. idag 13:12 Självklart hade inte Corona-pandemin gått över om alla slängde alla sina pengar på att lösa den. Men jag vet inte riktigt vad du menar med det sista stycket. Hade vi löst Corona-pandemin på en dag om alla satte sig och forskade på det? idag 12:40 Företag som Rockstar och Take2 är skattesmitare, parasiter som lever gott på samhället och gör allt för att undvika betala tillbaks sin del av summan. Sammtidigt har vi underfinansierade sjukhus och bristande sammhällsskydd. Åt helvette med dessa jävla... idag 12:34 Tänk om det är ett aprilskämt, haha idag 12:10 Såg nån rubrik på fb att cd projekt red också skänker en jäkla massa pengar just nu idag 11:30 Vill man hjälpa till lite mer och få massa karantän-kul på kuppen så är det också 5 dagar kvar på HumbleBundles insamling! 100% av pengarna går till hjälp-organisationerna, bl. a. Läkare utan gränser! https://www.humblebundle.com/conquer-covid19-bundle idag 11:15 Om alla länder i hela världen hade gett hela sin ekonomi åt att lösa coronaepidemin, hade vi kunnat lösa det på en dag då? Jag tycker det är intressant att upptäcka hur mycket pengar styr jämfört med faktisk forskning idag 11:06
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
0

Xbox-Spencer: Inga tecken nu på att tidsplanen inte håller

NyhetHårdvaraPlaystationSpelbranschenXboxidag 12:54

Tidsplanen för Xbox Series X håller än.

Live
3

Karantän-Stream - Jocke lirar japanska rollspel!

ArtikelPlaystationRollspelidag 11:29

Ska Jocke övervinna sin JRPG-misstro, eller stryker han med på kuppen när ha tar sig an Persona 5?

Live
1

Uncharted 4 och Dirt Rally 2.0 ingår med PS Plus i april

NyhetAllmäntPlaystationXboxidag 10:09

Och Xbox kör Project Cars 2, Fable Anniversary med mera.

Nytt i forumet
Live
4

Mortal Shell ser ut att kittla Soulsborne-älskare

NyhetActionRollspelidag 09:55

Se trailern, komplett med allvarlig röst.

Live
40

Rösta på det bästa aprilskämtet 2020

ArtikelSpelbranschenigår 07:54

Välj ut ditt favoritskämt från skörden på närmare 40 stycken.

Live
8

Actionspelet Crab Champions ser oväntat roligt ut

NyhetActionPCidag 09:35

100 % Crab!

Live
6

Activision: Därför saknar Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer och Spec Ops

NyhetActionPCPlaystationXboxidag 09:15

Spelarbasen ska inte splittras.

Live
4

Testpilot – Seagate-docka gör din gaming-laptop mer rörlig

RecensionHårdvaraSponsrat innehållTillbehöridag 08:00

För dig som vill spela på flera ställen.

Live
6

Nya Paper Mario ska bli som gamla Paper Mario, enligt rykte

NyhetNintendoRyktenigår 20:30

Som Nintendo 64- och Gamecube-spelen, sägs det.

Live
9

The Elder Scrolls Online välkomnar oss (snart!) tillbaka till Skyrim

Allmänt spelsnack2020-03-31 18:35

Och @kristallkrona ger oss en snygg summering.

Live
0

The Outer Worlds till Switch i sommar

NyhetActionNintendoPCPlaystationRollspelXboxigår 17:58

Worlds, inte Wilds.

Live
104

FZ:s sak är din! Bli FZ-supporter!

ArtikelAllmänt2020-03-30 13:15

Gå med i vårt supporterprogram och stöd vår framtida verksamhet.

Live
16

Sony Russia vägrar CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, vi kan gissa varför

NyhetPlaystationSpelbranschenigår 17:33

Inget No Russian på PS4 i Ryssland.

Live
6

Någon har målat Tom Nook på sin kropp, med bröstvårtan som grund

NyhetÖvrigtigår 16:19

Resultatet är obehagligt bra.

Live
20

Half-Life: Alyx banverktyg har hög prio hos Valve

NyhetActionPCVirtual Realityigår 15:03

Fler som önskar att nån bygger Ravenholm?

Live
20

Recension – Vinnande verklighetsflykt i Animal Crossing: New Horizons

RecensionNintendoSimulationÄventyrigår 14:28

Vi sätter betyg på ett Animal Crossing i högform. Om du inte är spelare två.

Live
5

Det blir inget Quakecon i år

NyhetSpelbranschenigår 13:57

Mässan som skulle ha fyllt 25 år ställs in.

Live
9

Testpilot – Flytta dina spel snabbt med Seagate Barracuda SSD

RecensionHårdvaraSponsrat innehållTillbehör2020-03-02 15:00

Snabb och smidig portabel lagring för dig som är på resande fot.

Live
6

Johan rider häst Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord!

NyhetActionPCRollspelÖvrigtigår 11:00

Johan Olander rider gammal häst. "​Jag ger det 7/4 Kastspjut!" säger chatten.

Live
10

Vi snackar Xbox Series X med Jonas "Chassi-Jesus" Thörnqvist

ArtikelHårdvaraXboxigår 10:21

Sveriges mesta och bästa testare av datorlådor snackar om Microsofts kompakta konsolbygge.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen