12

Rykte - Helt nytt Resident Evil släpps 2021

NyhetActionÄventyrÖvrigt
av

“Den största förändringen i serien någonsin.”

Twittraren AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem, som tidigare har läckt Resident Evil-information som visat sig stämma, släpper nu nya rykten för oss att hantera bäst vi vill.

Kärnan i den den nya informationen är att ett helt nytt Resident Evil kommer att släppas 2021, och att det är något vi inte sett förut.

Spelet ska ha varit under utveckling mer än tre år, och det kommer att utannonseras inom kort. Det är mycket Resident Evil just nu, så det är svårt att hålla isär alla rykten, remasters, och nyheter. För något mer konkret, kolla in vår färska recension av Resident Evil 3-remaken.

#2021#nytt#resident-evil
Redaktör
Joakim Bennet
Skicka en rättelse
12
 Kommentarer
Jag gillade RE7. Men det kändes inte som en del av serien idag 14:43 Herbs vs Zombies idag 14:30 EA games Resident Evil. Eller RE zombie manager? idag 13:59 “Den största förändringen i serien någonsin.” Ska det bli skrämmande igen? Hoppas. idag 13:56 Största förändringen i ett RE spel någonsin.. Hmm. Får vi ett Zombie-fotboll? RE:Kart? Ett RTS kanske? Eller ett RE party =D Fick många flummiga idéer här =p haha Men, ja det blir kul att se va de kokat ihop =) idag 13:51 Spännande. Ska bli kul att se vad dom pysslat med idag 13:36 Jag gillar när serien prövar sina vingar. Det går inte alltid vägen, men både fyran och sjuan lyckades sjukt bra, och kändes ändå Resident Evil. idag 13:23 Fasta kameravinklar i ett open world spel låter inte så lyckat ;p Skämt åsido. Det svåra blir nog att få det att kännas som ett RE spel. idag 13:23 Är väl State of Decay? idag 13:19 Skulle vara som en dröm. idag 13:14
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
1

Så lirar du Doom Eternal i tredjeperson

NyhetÖvrigtidag 14:55

“Det går ju att göra så, men det är inte rätt.”

Live
19

Hur bra är Doom Eternal? Sätt DITT betyg!

NyhetActionPCPlaystationXboxÖvrigtidag 11:47

Och skriv gärna varför.

Live
14

Super Mario fyller 35 år – Galaxy, 64 och Sunshine till Switch?

NyhetNintendoRyktenidag 11:26

Mycket Mario under 2020, uppger flera källor.

Nytt i forumet
Live
97

FZ:s sak är din! Bli FZ-supporter!

ArtikelAllmäntigår 13:15

Gå med i vårt supporterprogram och stöd vår framtida verksamhet.

Live
46

Forumsnack - Vilken är den bästa (eller sämsta) uppföljaren?

Allmänt spelsnackigår 16:05

Vilket spelserie har höjt sig med sina uppföljare och vilken har kraschlandat?

Live
5

Gissa vad? Jo, den där Uncharted-filmen försenas

NyhetActionAllmäntÄventyridag 10:01

På grund av viruset, förstås.

Live
7

Recension – Snabbt bortglömd multiplayer-action i Bleeding Edge

RecensionActionPCXboxidag 09:25

Ninja Theory avrundar konsolgenerationen med en kaxig brawler som snabbt glöms bort för bättre titlar.

Live
8

Last Oasis trasigt – du får pengarna tillbaka

NyhetPCidag 09:12

Servrarna nere under en veckas reparation.

Live
11

Klart! Det blir en fjärde säsong av rosade Castlevania-serien på Netflix

NyhetÖvrigtigår 20:30

Mer animegodis för Castlevania-fans.

Live
4

GTFO siktar på att "get the fuck out" från early access under 2021

NyhetActionPCigår 19:07

"Vill inte vara för länge i early access."

Live
8

Fallout 76-expansionen Wastelanders försenas kort

NyhetActionPCPlaystationRollspelXboxigår 18:23

Corona skjuter fram gratistillägget en vecka.

Live
5

Höga betyg till Resident Evil 3-remaken, men når inte tvåans höjder

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 17:48

Fjolårets succé satte å andra sidan en rejäl standard.

Live
18

Recension – Resident Evil 3 är en bättre remake än tvåan

RecensionPCPlaystationXboxigår 17:00

Lysande nyversion av ett lite förbisett Resident Evil, med extra het actionkrydda.

Live
13

Vändningen – du kan få fysiska Final Fantasy VII Remake före releasedatumet

NyhetPlaystationigår 16:18

Square Enix skeppar spelet tidigare i Europa.

Live
36

Mount & Blade: Bannerlord är släppt!

Allmänt spelsnack2020-03-27 16:52

Och det är inte bara Johan Olander som är exalterad - vad är ditt första intryck?

Live
13

Hur ser Xbox Series X ut om man plockar isär den i molekyler?

NyhetHårdvaraXboxigår 15:43

Digital Foundry går igenom den unika designen på konsolen - for science?

Tack till Lepr för detta #nyhetstips!
Live
12

Recension – Persona 5 Royal är kungligt bra JRPG

RecensionPlaystationRollspeligår 15:38

Fantastiskt blir bättre i rojalistisk skrud.

Live
5

Se Half-Life 2 i VR, med Alyx motor

Nyhetigår 15:20

Moddare försöker porta ett ypperligt Valve-spel med hjälp av ett annat.

Live
32

Star Citizen drar in ytterligare 17 miljoner dollar

NyhetActionPCRollspelSimulationigår 13:51

Tidigare investerare öppnar plånboken igen.

Live
3

Nier: Replicant får remaster i år

NyhetActionPCPlaystationRollspelXboxÄventyrigår 12:55

Nya versionen av Automatas föregångare blir “superior”, enligt Square Enix själva.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen