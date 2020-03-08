Testa Ghost Recon Breakpoint gratis - hela långhelgen

Vågade du dig inte på originalet? Prova den uppdaterade versionen med immersive-läge.
Från och med 10:00 imorgon torsdag, 26 mars, kan du lira Ubisofts Ghost Recon Breakpoint gratis. Utan innehållsbegränsningar.
Ubisoft vill såklart visa de uppdateringar som utlovats (och försenats) sedan spelare yttrat sitt missnöje efter releasen. Tidigare har man bland annat lovat ett immersive-läge:
“Our objective with the new immersive mode is to provide an impactful update to the game using your feedback as the foundation. The immersive mode is built upon the results of the Community Survey, your observations gathered by our Community Managers, and workshops with the Delta Company alongside extensive playtesting.”
Gratislånghelgen sträcker sig fram till och med 10:00, måndagen 30 mars. Du behöver ett PS Plus-konto till PS4 och ett Live Gold-konto till Xbox One. Som brukar bli standard har du efter prövotiden chansen att köpa spelet till ett rabatterat pris.
Ghost Recon Breakpoint sålde dåligt vid release och inte ehller kritikerna var nöjda. Blir det ändring nu?