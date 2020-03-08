Svara!

Beslutet om In the Valley of Gods-pausen fattades inte av Valve

Snarare kom pausen naturligt till teamet.

Firewatch-studion Campo Santo avslöjade In the Valley of the Gods. Valve köpte Campo Santo. In the Valley of the Gods lades på is och utvecklarna började bland annat jobba med Half-Life: Alyx.

Det är lätt att lägga ihop ett och ett, och anta att Valve fattade beslutet över Campo Santo-teamets huvuden. Chris Remo berättar (via Pcgamesn) att det inte är så det har gått till. Valve-affären hände och man upptäckte att Valve hade betydligt fler järn i elden än Campo Santo.

Remo har exempelvis jobbat på både Dota Underlords och Half-Life: Alyx, och andra i Campo Santo-teamet har också jobbat på olika saker hos Valve. Till sist föll sig beslutet naturligt.

We just eventually came to a conclusion as a team like, "Oh, it looks like we're all kind of working on other stuff right now. Let's put this thing on hold for a bit and figure out over time what that means."

Bara för att Half-Life: Alyx är släppt innebär inte det att In the Valley of the Gods rotas fram ur malpåsen. Spelet är fortsatt lagt på is och det återstår att se när, eller ens om, det tinas upp.

