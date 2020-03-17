1

Cities: Skylines får nya expansion nästa vecka

NyhetSimulationStrategi
av

Fler bussar, tunnelbannor och... fisk!

Populära stadsbyggaren Cities: Skylines får en ny expansion den 26 mars där fokus ligger på fler lösningar för persontransport, med nya bussar, tunnelbanelösningar och rena transporthubbar för logistiken därimellan.

Key Features:

  • Underwater Friends -Explore the new fishing industry with control over fishing boats at sea and fish farms, adding a new commercial element to your city.

  • Water Water Everywhere - Utilize Water Treatment Plants that process waste water for additional uses.

  • Find Your Route - Explore new bus systems, including the Intercity Bus Service for transit between cities.

  • Fly In Style - The Aviation Club building encourages small plane owners to take part in recreational flying.

  • Five New Maps - Find a spot for the perfect city to build! Sunset Harbor includes a variety of different maps featuring boreal, tropical and temperate locales.

Sunset Harbor släpps 26 mars och kommer kosta cirka 150 kr.

Bra, men fortsatt osannolika köande korvbilar (mfl). Så få sorters fordon att det blir komiskt, kom igen liksom. idag 14:14
