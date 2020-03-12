15

Wolcen-utvecklarna ändrar framtidsplanerna för att fixa spelet

Nyhet
av

Fyra månaders buggstädning väntar.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem fick en besvärlig start, med överbelastade servrar och fler tekniska problem än den lilla utvecklaren kunde hantera. En månad senare skriver studion nu att man stuvat om i planeringen för att få ordning på det Diablo-doftande actionrollspelet.

Istället för att ta fram nytt material styr man om för att buggstäda och förbättra spelet. Omstyrningen har fått ett namn – Operation: Second Dawn – och har som mål att göra spelet attraktivt i det långa loppet. Projektet beräknas pågå i fyra månader.

Så här skriver utvecklarna:

We initially planned to put a top priority on new league content and on the new Chapter shortly after the release of the game. We’ve decided to swap the priority between the production of new content and bug fixing, game stabilization, quality of life, and recruitment during the next 4 months.

This decision comes with a name: Operation Second Dawn. Its goal is to focus on fixing several issues and invest in resources and infrastructures to make sure that the game will grow on a healthy base and a happy community.

Det är ganska exakt vad Gustav efterlyste i sin Wolcen-recension: att spelet ges ett par månaaders utvecklingstid till. Han tyckte det hade en imponerande yta, men tveksamma designval och tekniskt strul petade ner betyget till en tvåa. Men utvecklarna verkar fast beslutna att inte stanna där.

Redaktör
Tomas Helenius
Nej, det är dumt att hålla agg. Det är inte bra alls. Men det är bra att komma ihåg att nästa gång Hello Games tänker släppa ett spel, där man pratar runt om allt och kors och tvärs, då bör man dra öronen åt sig till 100%, det samma gäller ju nu Wolcenu... idag 16:33 Visst är det jättetråkigt när något inte lever upp till förväntningar, absolut. Men varför är det viktigt att hålla agg? Man kan väl få älska No Man's Sky nu UTAN att glömma hur det var då? No Man's Sky tog ju det största smörjet jag någonsin sett inter... idag 14:42 Köpte spelet under release och hade väl okej roligt! Körde ranged specc och hade en hel del problem med buggar och obalans medans min polare körde melee och drog genom allt utan problem. Tyvärr är skadan skedd och ser mig inte återkomma till detta även... idag 14:19 Det är väl så med allt, folk glömmer fort allt som var dåligt. idag 14:19 Det håller jag med om, förstår inte hur folk tänker där. Ja, det är ju bra att det fixas, men skall det inte vara åtminstonne 90% bra från början? Alla verkar älska no mans sky nu, men glömmer hur det var då. idag 13:38 Jag sitter i den båten. Vilket skräp spel. Att spela igenom det var en övning i frustration på grund av alla buggar. Du har helt rätt dock, vid det här laget är mitt eget fel. Borde veta bättre. Köpa grejer dag 1 går inte idag, standarden för vad som... idag 13:03 @SWEBarb: Kan du förtydliga vad som POE gör sämre än Wolcen? Jag har lagt 900 timmar i POE och tycker Wolcen ser ut som rena tramset i jämförande, men måste såklart testa först innan jag vet säkert, därför jag frågar dig :) idag 12:23 är lite över lvl 35.. har inga problem än så länge.. gillar spelet starkt.. mycket bättre än poe.. idag 11:48 Dom gjorde det man ska undvika vilket är att nerf för hårt och istället ska man buffa dom andra förmågorna. gillade min teleport med spinnande yxor build då det gav, som du sa, ett flow till spelet. Det var kul men efter att dom nerfade spinnande yxor... idag 10:48 Jättebra initiativ! Påminner mig om Hello Games och No Man's Sky. Stora förläggare använder oftast pengarna till NYA lanseringar. Så det glädjer mig oerhört med den här nya "förlåt vi ska använda pengarna för att fixa detta"-trenden. Till er som känner... idag 10:41
