Wolcen-utvecklarna ändrar framtidsplanerna för att fixa spelet

Fyra månaders buggstädning väntar.
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem fick en besvärlig start, med överbelastade servrar och fler tekniska problem än den lilla utvecklaren kunde hantera. En månad senare skriver studion nu att man stuvat om i planeringen för att få ordning på det Diablo-doftande actionrollspelet.
Istället för att ta fram nytt material styr man om för att buggstäda och förbättra spelet. Omstyrningen har fått ett namn – Operation: Second Dawn – och har som mål att göra spelet attraktivt i det långa loppet. Projektet beräknas pågå i fyra månader.
Så här skriver utvecklarna:
We initially planned to put a top priority on new league content and on the new Chapter shortly after the release of the game. We’ve decided to swap the priority between the production of new content and bug fixing, game stabilization, quality of life, and recruitment during the next 4 months.
This decision comes with a name: Operation Second Dawn. Its goal is to focus on fixing several issues and invest in resources and infrastructures to make sure that the game will grow on a healthy base and a happy community.
Det är ganska exakt vad Gustav efterlyste i sin Wolcen-recension: att spelet ges ett par månaaders utvecklingstid till. Han tyckte det hade en imponerande yta, men tveksamma designval och tekniskt strul petade ner betyget till en tvåa. Men utvecklarna verkar fast beslutna att inte stanna där.