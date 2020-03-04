Svara!

Minecraft Festival skjuts fram på grund av coronaviruet - skulle gått av stapeln i september

NyhetÄventyrSpelbranschen
av

Ytterligare ett spelevenemang påverkas.

De senaste veckorna har ett antal spelevenemang antingen ställts in eller drabbats av stora avhopp på grund av coronaviruset och nu meddelar Mojang att Minecraft Festival skjuts fram tll 2021. Evenemanget skulle ha ägt rum i september och de skriver i ett uttalande att det främst är planeringen inför showen som blivit drabbad av influensavirusets framfart.

In recent weeks, the COVID-19 outbreak has led many organizers to cancel or postpone gatherings and events across the world, as a preventive measure to ensure the health and safety of their guests. The situation around Minecraft Festival, however, is a little different. September is still many months away, and we are not making any predictions about how long it will take to put the outbreak behind us. This decision is rather a result of the extensive preparations required to organize a mammoth event like this.

Our partners, producers, and exhibitors are based in all corners of the world, and right now we can’t meet and collaborate in the way we need to. Without knowing exactly when we can resume planning, we have decided to postpone. That way, we can make sure that next year’s event will be the amazing one that our community expects and deserves.

Man kommer dock köra Minecraft Live som planerat och Mojang utlovar att nyheter, annonseringar och bakom kulissernamaterial kommer att levereras enligt planen.

#coronaviruset#minecraft#nyhetstips
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Tack till figgehn för detta #nyhetstips!
Skicka en rättelse
...
 Kommentarer
Bli först att kommentera!
Live
1

Offworld Trading Company och Gonner nu gratis hos Epic

NyhetAllmäntPCidag 14:53

Ny vecka, nya gratisspel i Epic Games Store.

Live
0

Live nu! Calle och Gurra om The Last of Us-serie, Tsushima-datum, Corona-kollen och så mycket mer!

ArtikelIndieidag 13:00

För att du är värd en spelhelg med Fragzone-fredag.

Live
10

Valve: VR sänkte tempot i Half-Life: Alyx enormt

NyhetActionVirtual Realityidag 10:47

När Half-Life blev VR förändrades spelarnas beteende drastiskt.

Nytt i forumet
Live
41

HBO gör serie av The Last of Us!

NyhetÖvrigtigår 19:11

Chernobyl-skaparen ska omvandla zombiespelet till tv-serie.

Live
14

Larian: Bara 20-30 % av Divinity 2-spelmotorn är kvar i Baldur's Gate 3

NyhetRollspelidag 09:56

Antalet anställda på studion har dessutom fördubblats sedan Original Sin 2 släpptes.

Live
5

Bästa påskägget i God of War - The Stranger ger dig fingret när du inte ser

NyhetActionPlaystationidag 09:18

Moget!

Live
27

Ghost of Tsushima får släppdatum!

NyhetActionPlaystationigår 18:15

Samurajdags i sommar.

Live
5

Steam får uppfräschad nyhetshub

Nyhetidag 08:47

Valve fortsätter att släppa experimentiella uppdateringar till butiken.

Live
35

Diskutera - Vilka borde spela Ellie och Joel i The Last of Us-serien?

Allmänt snackidag 06:15

Bäst hittills: Thorsten Flinck och Amy Diamond!

Live
13

Doom Eternal visar upp sin drygt 20 man starka "heavy metal-kör"

NyhetActionigår 20:30

Visst låter det djävligt bra?

Live
17

Sidospåren i Final Fantasy VII Remake lika högklassiga som huvudstoryn

NyhetPlaystationRollspeligår 19:33

Det hävdar Tetsuya Nomura.

Live
4

Sista chansen - knip en finalplats till Dustin Expo

ArtikelActionSponsrat innehålligår 19:00

I helgen avgörs de två sista platserna inför finalen i Globen.

Live
17

Nya Ori självklara stjärnan i månadens Xbox Game Pass-gäng

Allmänt spelsnack2020-03-04 19:52

@Mortaigne ger oss alla förutsättningarna.

Live
17

Shigeru Miyamoto menar att Nintendo tvättat bort sin "barnsliga" stämpel

NyhetNintendoigår 16:05

"Har jobbat hårt på våra prioriteringar."

Live
21

Quiz – Vad kan du om Valves spel?

ArtikelÖvrigtigår 15:00

Undrens tid är inte förbi ty Valve gör spel igen. Det firas med quiz! The cake is a lie?

Live
3

Se över 20 minuter spoilerfri gameplay från Resident Evil 3

NyhetActionÄventyrigår 14:53

Gårdagens livestream serverad i en liten ask (video).

Live
6

Spela Walking Simulator - Gratisklonen av Death Stranding

NyhetÄventyrigår 14:26

För dig som inte kan vänta till Death Stranding-släppet på pc.

Live
62

Var med och bidra till att göra annonser, samarbeten och aktiviteter på FZ ännu bättre

NyhetÖvrigtigår 13:17

Svara på frågor - bli en hjälte!

Live
10

Star Wars: Project Maverick görs förmodligen av EA Motive

NyhetActionSimulationigår 10:56

Jason Schreiers branschtentakler säger att det är ett "mindre och ovanligt" projekt.

Live
20

Se 13 minuter Valve-kommenterad Half-Life: Alyx-gameplay

NyhetActionVirtual Realityigår 10:27

Alla ska med när City 17 blir virtuell verklighet.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen