Spela Walking Simulator - Gratisklonen av Death Stranding

För dig som inte kan vänta till Death Stranding-släppet på pc.

Om Steam-spelet Walking Simulator inte hade varit gratis hade det varit urtypen av en snabb ihophafsad cash crab. Nu ser det förvisso ut att ha kodats över en helg men om du verkligen är sugen på att transportera paket över stora vidder har du egentligen ingenting att förlora, förutom tid.

The year is 2020, world war III and the coronavirus destroyed the civilized world. You are the last post carrier, tasked to get parcels from point A to B in the most barren and desolate places on earth.

Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Ja ut av det game play jag sätt på death stranding så ja man behöver inte vara Kojima för att göra ett tråkigt spel och ändå sälja som smör. idag 16:55 Imponerande! idag 15:41 Gillar självironin i accolades som "asset flip". idag 15:05 Jag ger trailern 5/5. idag 15:03 Behöver en recension innan jag slår till. idag 14:35 Om denna är Denuvobefriad så är det ju ett solklart alternativ. ;-) idag 14:31
Tack till magma för detta #nyhetstips!
