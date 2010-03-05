Control och Death Stranding har flest nomineringar på Bafta Games Awards

11 vardera, vilket är lika med rekord.
Det är visserligen en månad kvar till Bafta Games Awards men då man idag tillkännagivit de nominerade kan vi redan konstatera två klart lysande stjärnor. Både Control och Death Stranding har 11 nomineringar var. Så många nomineringar har ett enskilt spel aldrig någonsin fått.
De båda titlarna bråkar om bland annat priset för bästa huvudperson (Courtney Hope i Control, Norman Reedus i Death Stranding), game design och technical achievement. De två är även nominerade i kategorin årets spel, där även Luigi's Mansion 3, Outer Wilds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FZ-ettan Disco Elysium och Untitled Goose Game vill ha något att säga/kvacka till om.
Listan på alla nominerade hittar du undertill.
Death Stranding har på sätt och vis redan ett försprång då det redan står klart att spelets starke man Hideo Kojima under evenemanget den 2 april kommer att prisas för sin livsgärning.
Best Game
Control
Disco Elysium
Luigi's Mansion 3
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Untitled Goose Game
Performer in a Leading Role
Laura Bailey - Gears 5
Courtney Hope - Control
Logan Marshall-Green - Telling Lies
Gonzalo Martin - Life Is Strange 2
Barry Sloane - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Norman Reedus - Death Stranding
Performer in a Supporting Role
Jolene Andersen - Life Is Strange 2
Sarah Bartholomew - Life Is Strange 2
Troy Baker - Death Stranding
Lea Seydoux - Death Stranding
Martti Suosalo - Control
Ayisha Issa - The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
British Game
Dirt Rally 2.0
Heaven's Vault
Knights and Bikes
Observation
Planet Zoo
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Original Property
Baba Is You
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
Multiplayer
Apex Legends
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Luigi's Mansion 3
Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Game Beyond Entertainment
Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
Death Stranding
Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write]
Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Neo Cab
Ring Fit Adventure
Family
Concrete Genie
Knights and Bikes
Luigi's Mansion 3
Untitled Goose Game
Vacation Simulator
Wattam
Evolving Game
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
Fortnite
No Man's Sky: Beyond
Path of Exile
Debut Game
Ape Out
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Katana Zero
Knights and Bikes
Manifold Garden
Game Design
Baba Is You
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Wattam
Technical Achievement
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Metro Exodus
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Narrative
Control
Disco Elysium
Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Outer Wilds
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds
Music
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Wattam
Audio Achievement
Ape Out
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Untitled Goose Game
Artistic Achievement
Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Knights and Bikes
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Animation
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Luigi's Mansion 3
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted on by the public)
Assemble With Care
Call of Duty: Mobile
Dead Man's Phone
Pokémon Go
Tangle Tower
What The Golf?