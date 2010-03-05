2

Control och Death Stranding har flest nomineringar på Bafta Games Awards

11 vardera, vilket är lika med rekord.

Det är visserligen en månad kvar till Bafta Games Awards men då man idag tillkännagivit de nominerade kan vi redan konstatera två klart lysande stjärnor. Både Control och Death Stranding har 11 nomineringar var. Så många nomineringar har ett enskilt spel aldrig någonsin fått.

De båda titlarna bråkar om bland annat priset för bästa huvudperson (Courtney Hope i Control, Norman Reedus i Death Stranding), game design och technical achievement. De två är även nominerade i kategorin årets spel, där även Luigi's Mansion 3, Outer Wilds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FZ-ettan Disco Elysium och Untitled Goose Game vill ha något att säga/kvacka till om.

Listan på alla nominerade hittar du undertill.

Death Stranding har på sätt och vis redan ett försprång då det redan står klart att spelets starke man Hideo Kojima under evenemanget den 2 april kommer att prisas för sin livsgärning.

Best Game

  • Control

  • Disco Elysium

  • Luigi's Mansion 3

  • Outer Wilds

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

  • Untitled Goose Game

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Laura Bailey - Gears 5

  • Courtney Hope - Control

  • Logan Marshall-Green - Telling Lies

  • Gonzalo Martin - Life Is Strange 2

  • Barry Sloane - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

  • Norman Reedus - Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Jolene Andersen - Life Is Strange 2

  • Sarah Bartholomew - Life Is Strange 2

  • Troy Baker - Death Stranding

  • Lea Seydoux - Death Stranding

  • Martti Suosalo - Control

  • Ayisha Issa - The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

British Game

  • Dirt Rally 2.0

  • Heaven's Vault

  • Knights and Bikes

  • Observation

  • Planet Zoo

  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

Original Property

  • Baba Is You

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Disco Elysium

  • Outer Wilds

  • Untitled Goose Game

Multiplayer

  • Apex Legends

  • Borderlands 3

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

  • Luigi's Mansion 3

  • Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

  • Death Stranding

  • Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write]

  • Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

  • Neo Cab

  • Ring Fit Adventure

Family

  • Concrete Genie

  • Knights and Bikes

  • Luigi's Mansion 3

  • Untitled Goose Game

  • Vacation Simulator

  • Wattam

Evolving Game

  • Apex Legends

  • Destiny 2

  • Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers

  • Fortnite

  • No Man's Sky: Beyond

  • Path of Exile

Debut Game

  • Ape Out

  • Death Stranding

  • Disco Elysium

  • Katana Zero

  • Knights and Bikes

  • Manifold Garden

Game Design

  • Baba Is You

  • Control

  • Disco Elysium

  • Outer Wilds

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

  • Wattam

Technical Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Metro Exodus

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Narrative

  • Control

  • Disco Elysium

  • Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

  • Outer Wilds

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

  • The Outer Worlds

Music

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Disco Elysium

  • Outer Wilds

  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

  • Wattam

Audio Achievement

  • Ape Out

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

  • Untitled Goose Game

Artistic Achievement

  • Concrete Genie

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Disco Elysium

  • Knights and Bikes

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Luigi's Mansion 3

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted on by the public)

  • Assemble With Care

  • Call of Duty: Mobile

  • Dead Man's Phone

  • Pokémon Go

  • Tangle Tower

  • What The Golf?

Vågar inte rösta. Har spelat Control, och det är mycket bra. Dras dock ner kraftigt av dålig prestanda på konsol. Death Stranding har jag spelat i ~15 timmar. Jävligt skumt spel, genialiskt men samtidigt utmattande och krävande. Måste spela klart, men... idag 21:02 Kul att Disco Elysium uppmärksammas. idag 19:27
