Se gameplay från Fallout 76:s Wastelanders-tillägg

NyhetRollspel
av

Äntligen lite liv på luckan!

Under Pax East-mässan i Boston visade Bethesda upp gameplay från det kommande NPC-tilläget till Fallout 76, kallat Wastelanders. Det är i samband med spelets Steam-debut 7 april som vi ska få efterläntade datorstyrda överlevare och följeslagare i den rätt tomma världen.

Tydligen ska även befintliga robot-npc:er få dialoger, och detta och mer kan du se i filmen som lagts upp av kanalen Gamers Prey. Så här har Bethesda beskrivit det nya systemet:

“As part of the dialogue system, we’ve also added a few controls that can help you make the most out of your conversations with other characters. You can keep track of everything that’s said using the new History option at the bottom of the screen. This can be toggled on or off to show up to eight rows of dialogue subtitles at any given time. If you’re replaying a conversation, or just want to get to your responses more quickly, you can Skip each of an NPC’s individual lines to help speed things along. Finally, you can adjust the camera angle during your conversations whenever you’d like to get a better view of the person you’re speaking with.”

#fallout-76#gameplay#wastelanders
Redaktör
Joakim Bennet
Skicka en rättelse
 Kommentarer
Det var så jag spelade när det fortfarande var aktuellt, det funkar utmärkt. Finns mycket lore att ta till sig och multiplayer är aldrig ett måste. Har du tänkt spela kanske du bör vänta på den här uppdateringen dock, de verkar utöka singleplayer-läget. idag 12:37 Är det funkis att lira det som ett singleplayer-lir? Jag förstår att jag måste vara online osv, men kan jag få ut något av det utan att interagera med andra spelare? idag 12:08 Problemet är att det har samma problem som när det släpptes. Det är fortfarande sönderhackat, det är fortfarande buggigt, det är fortfarande exploitfest och det är fortfarande pay2win. Så fort de patchat en exploit så har nästa kommit, och det tar tid... idag 11:16 Problemet är att folk bara pratar om problemen i spelet. Inte när dom fixar dom, dom flesta som inte spelar tror fortfarande att spelet har samma problem som när det släpptes. Dom senaste nyheterna om inventory steal fusken användes bara i spelet i 24... idag 10:34 För lite, för sent. Varken dialoger eller NPC:er är ett nödvändigt tillägg, det är allt annat som är trasigt. idag 10:04 Ser mycket lovande ut. Dock med tanke på hur mycket problem det är konstant med detta spelet som ändå är över ett år gammalt så om jag ev ska ha spelet så tänker jag vänta till typ 2 månader efter uppdateringen har kommit. idag 09:48 Då kanske det är dags att prova spelet snart - synd bara att det kostar en del att ha egen server. idag 08:46
