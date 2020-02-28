Baldur's Gate III till PS4, XB1? "Tror inte current-gen-konsolerna klarar av det"

Och fem saker Larian vill att du ska veta.
Igår skedde äntligen gameplay-premiären av Baldur's Gate III där vi också fick veta att det blir early access-släpp om "några månader". Larians jättesatsning är än så länge bara bekräftad till pc och Google Stadia, och vi ska förmodligen inte räkna med PS4- och Xbox One-versioner.
David Walgrave, exekutiv producent, berättar för Eurogamer att han inte tror att...
...current-gen consoles would be able to run it. There's a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine, and I don't know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things.
Han tillägger att det kanske skulle kunna gå, men att man då skulle tvingas att tona ner texturerna en masse. Det skulle innebära att spelet inte längre skulle se "lika coolt ut". Möjligen blir Playstation 5 och Xbox Series X coola nog, men ännu så länge får vi nöja oss med pc och Stadia.
Ett pressmeddelande har också skickats ut där Larian serverar några iögonfallande punkter; Online-multiplayer för fyra; origin-karaktärer (Divinity: Original Sin-spelare känner igen sig); femte generationens D&D-regler; turordningstaktik även innan striderna. Mer info följer här:
Online multiplayer for up to four players allows you to combine your forces in combat and split your party to follow your own quests and agendas. Concoct the perfect plan together… or introduce an element of chaos when your friends least expect it.
Origin Characters offer a hand-crafted experience, each with their own unique traits, agenda, and outlook on the world. Their stories intersect with the entire narrative, and your choices will determine whether those stories end in redemption, salvation, domination, or many other outcomes.
Evolved turn-based combat based on the D&D 5e ruleset. Team-based initiative, advantage & disadvantage, and roll modifiers join combat cameras, expanded environmental interactions, and a new fluidity in combat that rewards strategy and foresight.
Define the future of the Forgotten Realms through your choices, and the roll of the dice. No matter who you play, or what you roll, the world and its inhabitants will react to your story.
Player-initiated turn-based mode allows you to pause the world around you at any time even outside of combat. Whether you see an opportunity for a tactical advantage before combat begins, want to pull off a heist with pin-point precision, or need to escape a fiendish trap. Split your party, prepare ambushes, sneak in the darkness -- create your own luck!