15

Kinesiska staten säger "Nej!" till digitala virus och förbjuder Plague Inc

NyhetÖvrigt
av

Cyberspace Administration of China menar att det innehåller olagligheter.

Som vi rapporterat om tidigare fick Plague Inc en rejäl uppsving i samband med att skriverierna om coronaviruset tog fart men nu är det slutlabbat i Kina. Cyberspace Administration of China påstår att spelet innehåller olagliga komponenter och stoppar därför möjligheten att ladda ner det genom de lokala versionerna av bland annat App Store.

Utvecklarna Ndemic Productions skriver i ett inlägg på den officiella sajten att det är lite oklart om nedtagningen har just med coronaviruset att göra men att de arbetar med kinesiska myndigheter för att återställa spelets status.

Plague Inc. is a huge critical and commercial success. Eight years old and with over 130 million players, it’s the #1 strategy/simulation game worldwide and has been the most popular paid game in China for many years. Plague Inc. stands out as an intelligent and sophisticated simulation that encourages players to think and learn more about serious public health issues. We have a huge amount of respect for our Chinese players and are devastated that they are no longer able to access and play Plague Inc.

It’s not clear to us if this removal is linked to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that China is facing. However, Plague Inc.’s educational importance has been repeatedly recognised by organisations like the CDC and we are currently working with major global health organisations to determine how we can best support their efforts to contain and control COVID-19.

Ndemic skriver i ett tidigare uttalande att spelets syfte inte är att rida på sensationella virusutbrott utan snarare att vara så realistiskt och informativt som möjligt. Något som bland annat uppmärksammats av den amerikanska smittskyddsmyndigheten CDC. Samtidigt poängterar de att Plague Inc är ett spel och att man inte bör ta det som riktiga simulationer och hänvisar människor att hämta sin information från etablerade organisationer såsom WHO.

#coronaviruset#plague-inc#nyhetstips
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Tack till Lofa för detta #nyhetstips!
Skicka en rättelse
15
 Kommentarer
Snacka om att fokusera på rätt saker. idag 22:42 Man kan nog säga att Kina och deras kommuniststyre är i allra högsta grad värre än många länder, även Sverige, KKP är totalt vedervärdigt. Ganska svårt att jämföra skulle jag säga. Men jag tycker ändå att denna mening tar lite för lätt på Sveriges probl... idag 21:54 Kina borde förbjudas. idag 18:17 Förbjudet..... Och det är inte deras djurhållning som skapat viruset från första början....... Skitland idag 16:25 Jag har ägt plague inc sen 2013 ser jag. När köpte ni spelet? idag 16:04 Vilket larv. Skitland! idag 15:22 Snart förbjuder de väl försäljning av lime i samband med all corona också.. 🙄 😏 idag 15:17 Utvecklarna borde lägga till achievements som man får om man lyckas att endast utplåna Kina och där resten av världen jublar. Då har förbudet åtminstonde legala grunder. idag 13:29 Kan man inte stoppa Corona kan man stoppa Plague Inc. Det har trots allt drabbat fler xD idag 13:10 för att citera en god vän: "De satsar väl på live-action versionen istället." idag 13:03
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
18

"Half-Life: Alyx början på något stort?"

Allmänt spelsnackigår 17:48

@Molotov tror Alyx banar väg för fler Half-Lifes och kanske fler Portals och Left 4 Deads. Håller du med?

Live
6

Se Sveriges enda spelmagasin, från studio 27

ArtikelAllmäntSpelbranschenÖvrigtidag 11:29

Fragzone-Fredag tar spelhelg med Baldur's Gate 3, Wolcen, Diablo 4, Ori, swatting, next-gen och mycket mer.

Live
2

Inner Space Epic-gratis just nu, nästa vecka väntar två titlar

NyhetPCidag 18:57

Offworld Trading Company och Gonner stundar.

Nytt i forumet
Live
3

Hideo Kojima prisas för sin livsgärning, får tunga Bafta-priset

NyhetÖvrigtidag 17:28

Shigeru Miyamoto och Gabe Newell är tidigare pristagare.

Tack till Grymgreger för detta #nyhetstips!
Live
23

Helgdiskussion - Vad tycker du om Early Access?

ArtikelSpelbranschenidag 16:30

Nu har vi levt med det i flera år - hur tycker du att det fungerar?

Live
8

Baldur's Gate III till PS4, XB1? "Tror inte current-gen klarar av det"

NyhetPCRollspelidag 16:01

Och fem saker Larian vill att du ska veta.

Live
10

Teaser för Frictional Games nästa spel

NyhetIndieidag 13:23

"I am still Tasi!"

Live
554

Köp The Division 2 för 30 spänn - diskutera spelet i forumet!

Allmänt spelsnackidag 10:34

90 % rea på The Division 2 just nu eller lira gratis fram till 2 mars.

Live
5

Snart dags för kval men än finns det tid att anmäla dig!

ArtikelAllmäntSponsrat innehållidag 10:56

Äran att få representera FZ, möjligheten att krossa Swec och fina vinster!

Live
13

Borderlands 3 till Steam i mars

NyhetActionPCidag 09:27

Epic games store-exklusiviteten drar mot sitt slut, och snart kommer ett andra betal-dlc. Kolla in videon.

Live
7

I sista sekunden: IEM Katowice spelas utan publik på grund av risken för coronavirus

NyhetSpelbranschenidag 08:05

Polska myndigheter drog in tillståndet dagen innan evenemanget sätter igång.

Live
35

Se intro-filmen från Baldur's Gate III, early access om "några månader"

NyhetPCRollspeligår 21:33

Åter till Sword Coast, den här gången i tur och ordning.

Live
68

Hela gameplay-demonstrationen från Baldur's Gate III

NyhetPCRollspeligår 20:04

En 90 minuter lång föreställning, så preppa med läskeblask och popcorn.

Live
51

Se Calle snacka swatting i TV4

ArtikelÖvrigtigår 20:16

Varning för autostart.

Live
4

PUBG-teamet beklagar server-problem, skyller på DDoS-attacker

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 18:23

Prestandaproblem ger dock grövre huvudvärk.

Live
13

God fortsättning! Anthem har äntligen stuvat undan julpyntet

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 17:11

Typiskt när snön äntligen lagt sig över delar av landet.

Live
13

FZ har spelat nya Ori and the Will of the Wisps

ArtikelPCPlattformarRollspelXboxÄventyrigår 16:22

Jocke kommenterar sin gameplay från uppföljaren. NPC:er, känslosås och RPG-känsla!

Live
51

Ikväll - FZ-Calle snackar Swatting i TV4

ArtikelAllmäntigår 15:29

Ratta in traditionell TV kring 18:20 i programmet Efter Fem.

Live
30

Quiz – Game over

ArtikelÖvrigtigår 15:00

Veckans quiz är värt att dö för.

Live
12

Det blir mer gratisinnehåll till Stardew Valley

NyhetÖvrigtigår 14:49

Gädjande besked för alla hobbyodlare!

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen