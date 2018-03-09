5

Det blir mer gratisinnehåll till Stardew Valley

NyhetÖvrigt
av

Gädjande besked för alla hobbyodlare!

Efter att den riktigt matiga 1.4-uppdateringen av Starwew Valley släpptes meddelade Eric Barone, kanske mer känd som ConceredApe, att två spinoffer finns på ritbordet. Nu avslöjar han också att det inte är slut på innehåll till succéspelet, som för inte så länge sedan passerade 10 miljoner sålda exemplar.

#stardew-valley
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
5
 Kommentarer
Stava "rett" sjelv pleas hahn/hohn skka du vel stava Hen äle? On topic Kul spiel idag 17:54 Det här är säkert jätteroligt, jag saknar tiden med massa gulliga singleplayerspel. Äger spelet på både steam och mobil (bara provat mobilversionen). Blev ställd av att tiden gick så fort i spelet vill inte stressa. idag 17:42 Ha ha, han klarar verkligen inte av att släppa sin darling och gå vidare, till allas stora glädje. Inget jag själv riktigt fastnat för än. Men installerat och klart inför nästa depression. Typ. idag 17:20 Hurra! Mer Stardew till folket! Mitt och frugans bästa vardags co-op :) Känns som nya Terraria :P *bara en patch till sen är ja klar...kanske...* haha <3 idag 16:40 Oj vad brått du har när du skriver Calle! * Gädjande * Starwew * ConceredApe Inte jäkta så, tänk på en stackars grammar police och hur han/hon kan sätta kaffet i fel strupe För att vara on topic så blir jag nästan rädd när jag ser hur mycket spelet uppd... idag 16:18
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
0

PUBG-teamet beklagar server-problem, skyller på DDoS-attacker

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxidag 18:23

Prestandaproblem ger dock grövre huvudvärk.

Live
5

God fortsättning! Anthem har äntligen stuvat undan julpyntet

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxidag 17:11

Typiskt när snön äntligen lagt sig över delar av landet.

Live
2

FZ har spelat nya Ori and the Will of the Wisps

ArtikelPCPlattformarRollspelXboxÄventyridag 16:22

Jocke kommenterar sin gameplay från uppföljaren. NPC:er, känslosås och RPG-känsla!

Nytt i forumet
Live
16

Ikväll - FZ-Calle snackar Swatting i TV4

ArtikelAllmäntidag 15:29

Ratta in traditionell TV kring 18:20 i programmet Efter Fem.

Live
19

Quiz – Game over

ArtikelÖvrigtidag 15:00

Veckans quiz är värt att dö för.

Live
139

Har du lirat Wolcen i veckan? Sjung ut i forumet!

Allmänt spelsnack2018-03-09 14:30

Vad är dina intryck efter en vecka?

Live
12

Roblox, spelet du knappt känner till, värderat till 4 miljarder dollar

NyhetSpelbranschenÄventyridag 12:49

Ganska imponerande för ett spel med barn som främsta målgrupp.

Live
43

Baldur's Gate 3-bilder läckta inför kvällens avtäckande

NyhetRollspelidag 11:10

Miljöer, dialoger och mellansekvens?

Live
24

Massor av Diablo 4-nytt! Blizzard snackar actionbar, coop och monster

NyhetActionRollspelidag 10:45

Det ska bli enklare än någonsin att dra åt helvete med en kompis.

Live
52

Recension – Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem faller isär

RecensionActionPCRollspel2020-02-25 16:59

Sagan om ett spel som släpptes för tidigt, köttiga strider till trots.

Live
10

Nya rykten: nyversionen av Knights of the Old Republic görs inte hos EA

NyhetRyktenigår 20:30

"Om det händer, så blir det inte hos EA."

Live
8

Det dröjer innan Square Enix gör PS5- och Xbox Series X-exklusiva spel

NyhetSpelbranschenigår 19:05

Gör så att säga "en Microsoft".

Live
4

Gold-spelen till Xbox i mars frontas av Telltales andra Batman-spel

Allmänt spelsnack2020-02-25 21:41

Även Shantae, Sonic och Castlevania i uppställningen.

Live
8

Shadow of the Colossus ett av PS Plus-spelen i mars, enligt annons

NyhetPlaystationRyktenigår 17:29

Det andra? Sonic Forces.

Live
15

Fuser avtäckt – 'låna' musik som på 80-talet

NyhetNintendoPCPlaystationXboxÖvrigtigår 16:42

Rock Band-skaparen Harmonix har sneglat på gammal hiphop.

Live
10

Sker pc-släppet av Horizon: Zero Dawn på 3-årsdagen?

NyhetActionPCPlaystationigår 16:14

Amazon i Frankrike är den senaste pusselbiten i vad vi tror är ett stundade släpp till pc.

Live
38

Quiz – Vad kan du om Playstation 4-exklusiva spel?

ArtikelÖvrigt2020-02-20 15:00

Dreams var varken den första eller (troligen) sista PS4-exklusiviteten som hyllats.

Live
11

Skaparen av Konami-koden har somnat in

NyhetÖvrigtigår 13:59

Kazuhisa Hashimato skapade knappkombinationen som enligt folket på skolgården i mellanstadiet göra precis allt.

Live
229

Gurra förstör inte bara framsidor utan också dörrar

Allmänt snackigår 13:25

Destroyer of ytterdörrar!

Live
4

Spana in veckans stream - Gurra spelar Blacksad: Under the Skin

NyhetÖvrigtigår 11:55

"Det är inte tidelag om två katter gör det."

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen