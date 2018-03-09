Det blir mer gratisinnehåll till Stardew Valley

Gädjande besked för alla hobbyodlare!
Efter att den riktigt matiga 1.4-uppdateringen av Starwew Valley släpptes meddelade Eric Barone, kanske mer känd som ConceredApe, att två spinoffer finns på ritbordet. Nu avslöjar han också att det inte är slut på innehåll till succéspelet, som för inte så länge sedan passerade 10 miljoner sålda exemplar.
Thanks everyone for the Stardew Valley 4-year anniversary wishes. It's been a pleasure, and I look forward to another great year! Now that 1.4 is out on all intended platforms, I'd like to announce that there will be another free content update (1.5)..it's currently in the works!— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 26, 2020