26

Path of Exile tröstar för Wolcen-besvikelsen med ny gratisexpansion

NyhetActionRollspelPC
av

Släpps i mars.

I kölvattnet av besvikelsen på ett Wolcen som inte infriar förväntningarna kommer glada besked från annat håll – Path of Exile får en ny gratisexpansion den 13 mars.

Namnet blir Path of Exile: Delirium och vi lovas en "Delirium challenge league", nya skills, gems och items och lite annat. Så här säger Grinding Gear:

A mysterious affliction has infiltrated your mind. As you touch the Mirror of Delirium, reality turns to mist and your worst nightmares emerge before your eyes.

Our March expansion contains the Delirium challenge league, the new Cluster Jewel system, new skills and support gems, powerful new items and further improvements to the Atlas endgame.

En trailer har du i rubriken, och mer info om Path of Exile i stort har du på hemsidan.

#delirium#path-of-exile#releaselistan
Redaktör
Tomas Helenius
Skicka en rättelse
26
 Kommentarer
Man måste inte, och nästan vilken karaktär som helst kan ta sig till endgame. De enda gångerna de inte skulle gå är om du spelar som en mage men lägger ut poäng som är effektiva för en Warrior. Klart att ens första karaktär inte kommer bli bra, men det... idag 20:50 PoE är klart mer komplicerat än säg Diablo III och Grim Dawn. Finns tonvis med exempel på personer som inte vill eller orka spela PoE för att det verkar vara så omfattande. Med det sagt, det ser värre ut än det faktiskt är. Som Jiminy skriver kan man... idag 20:48 Det har hänt rätt mycket med PoEs tempo på senare år. Även i early game, så kan defintivt tipsa att testa igen. Se bara till att experimentera lite med skills och glöm inte använda support gems. Efter act 2 går tempot upp ännu mer, sen i endgame så är... idag 17:38 Grim Dawn är ett grymt spel, jag kunde personligen inte komma in i PoE. Jag körde igenom det mesta av första akten men tyckte det var lite segt och lite komplicerat på ett onödigt vis... Klarade Grim Dawn för ett tag sen och ska dra igenom Viktor Vran... idag 17:16 Jag tycker att PoE skulle må väldigt bra av att bli simplare, orka med att spendera 50 timmar på en item för att bli "nöjd" idag 16:32 PoE är inget dåligt spel men jag föredrar Grim Dawn, vet inte riktigt varför. Här är ett annat spel på G https://lastepochgame.com/ idag 16:12 Det finns gott om möjligheter att justera sin build och testa nya skills m.m. I endgame utan att börja om från början. Man behöver absolut inte den bästa bilden för att ta sig an end game i PoE. idag 15:46 Angående Wolcen, jag gillar spelet och hoppas att det blir bättre i endgame och att buggar fixas. Har själv inte klarat act 3 än just pga buggen på sista bossen sim gör att fighten fryser om aether gör skads (troligen pga stasis) medans bossen växlar... idag 14:26 Jag är inne på samma sak. Till artikeln så var wolcen en besvikelse, ja, men poe har funnits ute i snart 8 år och det var långt ifrån bra när det släpptes. Idagsläget är poe skit,en och annan liga eller expansion ändrar inte det faktumet. Det är plottri... idag 13:23 För mig är det inte bra om du ska måsta följa en build för att ha något som är fungerande i Endgame som det är med PoE, vet du inte vad du gör så får du skrota karaktären när du väl märker att den inte funkar i Endgame :( Jag kanske kommer testa PoE ”2”... idag 13:20
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
4

Nya rykten: nyversionen av Knights of the Old Republic görs inte hos EA

NyhetRyktenidag 20:30

"Om det händer, så blir det inte hos EA."

Live
5

Det dröjer innan Square Enix gör PS5- och Xbox Series X-exklusiva spel

NyhetSpelbranschenidag 19:05

Gör så att säga "en Microsoft".

Live
4

Gold-spelen till Xbox i mars frontas av Telltales andra Batman-spel

Allmänt spelsnackigår 21:41

Även Shantae, Sonic och Castlevania i uppställningen.

Nytt i forumet
Live
7

Shadow of the Colossus ett av PS Plus-spelen i mars, enligt annons

NyhetPlaystationRyktenidag 17:29

Det andra? Sonic Forces.

Live
11

Fuser avtäckt – 'låna' musik som på 80-talet

NyhetNintendoPCPlaystationXboxÖvrigtidag 16:42

Rock Band-skaparen Harmonix har sneglat på gammal hiphop.

Live
10

Sker pc-släppet av Horizon: Zero Dawn på 3-årsdagen?

NyhetActionPCPlaystationidag 16:14

Amazon i Frankrike är den senaste pusselbiten i vad vi tror är ett stundade släpp till pc.

Live
35

Quiz – Vad kan du om Playstation 4-exklusiva spel?

ArtikelÖvrigt2020-02-20 15:00

Dreams var varken den första eller (troligen) sista PS4-exklusiviteten som hyllats.

Live
10

Skaparen av Konami-koden har somnat in

NyhetÖvrigtidag 13:59

Kazuhisa Hashimato skapade knappkombinationen som enligt folket på skolgården i mellanstadiet göra precis allt.

Live
229

Gurra förstör inte bara framsidor utan också dörrar

Allmänt snackidag 13:25

Destroyer of ytterdörrar!

Live
4

Spana in veckans stream - Gurra spelar Blacksad: Under the Skin

NyhetÖvrigtidag 11:55

"Det är inte tidelag om två katter gör det."

Live
8

Steams nya sökfuktion förenklar jakten på rätt spel

NyhetAllmäntSpelbranschenidag 10:44

Smidigt.

Live
5

Musikern Grimes spoilar sin Cyberpunk 2077-karaktärs öde

NyhetActionPCPlaystationRollspelXboxidag 10:04

Men FZ spoilar inget, så läs på du!

Live
7

Capcom lovar Resident Evil 3-demo

NyhetActionPCPlaystationXboxÄventyridag 09:13

Hurra...

Live
4

Spiritfarer är ett "mysigt management-spel om att dö", och det släpps i år

NyhetIndieÄventyrigår 20:30

Första gameplay-teasern är här.

Live
2

Vi behöver dig! Anmäl dig till Dustin Expo-tävlingen på studs

ArtikelActionSponsrat innehålligår 19:00

Välj en kvaltid som passar dig och tävla om priser för 6 500 kr från Sony.

Live
9

Tvärtemot ryktena inleds inte nya Star Wars-eran med ett spel

NyhetÖvrigtigår 18:35

Flera av de andra ryktena stämmer däremot.

Live
14

Ubisoft skjuter fram viktig Breakpoint-uppdatering, behöver mer tid

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 17:21

Immersive mode och engineer class släpps inte i februari.

Tack till Turbodog för detta #nyhetstips!
Live
42

Recension – Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem har ett vackert yttre men är långt från genomgräddat

RecensionActionPCRollspeligår 16:59

Sagan om ett spel som släpptes för tidigt, köttiga strider till trots.

Live
0

Minecraft Dungeons bitvis procedurellt genererat: "Måste hitta en balans"

NyhetActionÄventyrigår 16:08

Mojang om miljöerna i grottkravlar-Minecraft.

Live
20

Diskutera – Läcker spelbranschen medvetet för att skapa nyheter?

ArtikelÖvrigtigår 15:13

Foliehatt på!

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen