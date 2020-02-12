3

EA och Hideo Kojima skippar GDC p.g.a. corona

Även Playstation och Oculus har ställt in.

Coronaviruset fortsätter att påverka spelbranschen. Både EA och Death Stranding-skaparen Hideo Kojima och hans studio Kojima Productions meddelar att de ställer in sin medverkan på Game Developers Conference i San Francisco i mitten av mars.

Tidigare har både Sony/Playstation och Facebook/Oculus ställt in på GDC på grund av coronaviruset.

Förutom att stå över GDC har EA ställt in alla resor som inte är viktiga, och man komemr minska sin närvaro på andra event. Det säger man i ett uttalande till Gamespot.

Having closely followed the global situation with Coronavirus and with the recent escalation of cases in new regions, we have decided to take additional steps to protect the wellbeing of our employees including the restriction of all non-essential travel. As a result we are also cancelling our official participation at GDC and limiting attendance to other events. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust guidelines to our employees as we feel is appropriate.

Kojima-gänget skriver att beslutet grundas i osäkerheten kring virusets härjningar. Det innnebär att Hideo Kojimas planerade tal ställs in. Talet skulle varit hans första på GDC på elva år.

I nuläget finns inga besked om att GDC-mässan ställs in. Den ska äga rum den 16-20 mars i San Francisco.

Redaktör
Tomas Helenius
