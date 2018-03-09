Playstation ställer in på Pax East pga coronaviruset

Inget The Last of Us 2 i Boston nästa helg.
Sony har ställt in sin medverkan på spelmässan Pax East. Mässan äger rum i Boston den 27 februari till den 1 mars. Orsaken är oro för coronaviruset, eller covid-19 som det oficiellt heter. Man väljer att inte närvara eftersom situationen kring viruset ändras dagligen, och man tror det är bäst för sin personal att inte närvara. Det skriver man i Playstation-bloggen.
Mässbesökarna går därför miste om The Last of Us: Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Nioh 2 och en flock andra spel.
Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.
Pax East-mässan blir av ändå, fast med utökade hygienrutiner, säger arrangören i ett uttalande till Venture Beat. I nuläget återköper man inte köpta biljetter, men man uppmanar besökare att hålla koll efter uppdateringar om läget.
PAX East 2020 will take place as scheduled with enhanced cleaning and sanitization across the show, including adhering to the recommendations set forth in the U.S. EPA’s Emerging Pathogen Policy regarding cleaning disinfectants effective against the COVID-19 virus. We are working closely with the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center and following local, state and federal public health guidelines, including those issued by the CDC. For more information on those measures and the virus, please visit the PAX East travel page and the MCCA website.
[...]
Our badge refund policy remains the same. Badges for PAX East 2020 are non-refundable and cannot be reproduced, resold or upgraded.
Det här väcker förstås frågor om fler spelmässor kommer drabbas av oron för virusets härjningar, inte minst E3-mässan i Los Angeles i juni och Gamescom i Köln i augusti.
I dagsläget finns drygt 75 000 bekräftat smittade och drygt 2 100 har avlidit. Den absoluta majoriteten smittade finns i Kina. Boston har ett konstaterat fall. Källa.