GTA IV:s pc-multiplayer är skrotat - Steam-återgången blev för mycket

Gud ger, och Gud tar.

Förra månaden tog Rockstar helt plötsligt bort GTA IV från Steam, detta på grund av att Games for Windows Live-plattformen och det faktum att Microsoft slutat ge stöd för den, satte käppar i hjulen. Lösningen blev att Rockstar nu byter ut alla digitala versioner av GTA IV, dess expansioner och Complete Edition.

Resultatet? Ingen mer multiplayer och inga leaderboards till pc.

Alla som äger ett ex av GTA IV kommer att få sina versioner uppdaterade till GTA IV: Complete Edition, med start 19 mars då kommer förändringarna kommer att träda i kraft. Har du ett fysiskt ex måste du skriva in koden på kartongen.

De som äger spelet och har aktiverat det via Games for Windows Live kommer att tvingas skapa ett konto hos Rockstars Social Club för att få uppdateringen.

Det hela är något av en röra. Läs hela Rockstars meddelande här nedanför, eller följ länken till Steam-sidan.

IMPORTANT UPDATES TO GRAND THEFT AUTO IV AND EPISODES FROM LIBERTY CITY
We are making a number of changes to make sure players who own Grand Theft Auto IV and GTA: Episodes from Liberty City can continue to enjoy these games.

New Players
Starting 03/19/2020, Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition will replace both Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City wherever it is currently digitally available. Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition will as also be available via the Rockstar Games Launcher.
Current game save files will be compatible with Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition.

As a result of this update the following services will no longer be available in Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition:
Games for Windows Live
Multiplayer mode
Leaderboards

The following Radio Stations will be temporarily unavailable in Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition
RamJam FM, Self-Actualization FM, and Vice City FM (previously available in Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City)

Note: Because Japanese is a supported language for Grand Theft Auto IV, but is not supported for Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City, players will continue to be able to play Grand Theft Auto IV with Japanese sub-titles but will need to select another language in order to play Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City.

Current Players
Players who have previously installed and played Grand Theft Auto IV or Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City will be able to update their copy to Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition through the following means:

Steam Users
Depending on the game, players on Steam will need to install or update their current game:
Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City will be removed and replaced with GTAIV: Complete Edition in the launcher library. Update file size is expected to be approximately 22GB
Grand Theft Auto IV owners will download content from Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City and their game will update to GTAIV: Complete Edition. Update file size is expected to be approximately 6GB 

Physical Media
Games not previously activated using Games for Windows Live will be able to use the Key on the back of the game manual to activate and update to Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Games for Windows Live Digital Store Purchases
Games previously activated using Games for Windows Live will require players to create and/or link their Social Club accounts in replacement of Games for Windows Live to update to Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Note: New activations from players trying to install current copies of Grand Theft Auto IV may be disrupted until Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition is available. All users will need to be connected to the internet and authenticate their copy of the game.

