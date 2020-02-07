2

Veckans mest värmande - Dutch van der Lindes 75-åriga mamma spelar igenom Red Dead 2

En stolt mor upplever spelet hennes son la fem år av sitt liv på.

Först och främst, har du inte lirat igenom Red Dead Redemption 2 bör du inte läsa vidare. Om du redan varvat Rockstars westernepos kommer här en värmande historia om hur Jessica Hoffmann Davis, mor till röstskådespelaren Benjamin Byron Davis, bestämde sig för att njuta av sin sons porträttering av den karismatiske Dutch van der Linde i Red Dead Redemption 2.

The doorbell rang just as the doctor at St. Denis (a fictive town in the video game Red Dead Redemption 2) was telling Arthur, (my playable character in the 80+ hour game) that he had incurable tuberculosis. Devastated, I raced to the door, explained quickly to the technician that I couldn’t sign anything for the moment, and rushed back to finish watching that cinematic cut into the regular action of the game.

Så inleder hon sin essä om sin genomspelning, döpt till "Unsung heroes: Reconceptualizing a video game as a work of art". Davis är själv professor i konst, författare av ett antal böcker och avhandlingar i ämnet och grundade bland annat Arts in Education-programmet på Harvard. Hon fick idén till att spela igenom Red Dead Redemption 2 under ett besök på en mässa där hennes son och Roger Clark, skådespelaren bakom Arthur Morgan, deltog i en paneldiskussion. När hon såg att kopplingen mellan spelarna och karaktärerna i spelet var starkare än den mellan till exempel tittare och film bestämde hon sig för att köpa såväl spelet som ett Playstation 4.

Hon säger att det tog veckor att lära sig spela Red Dead 2, trots att hon satt 1-3 timmar per dag och ibland "a decadent lot more". Hon köpte till och med den officiella guideboken som hon läste med förstoringsglas.

“Let’s ride.” Is a refrain you hear in the game that informed my play every time I returned to it. My designated chair; the open guidebook and the magnifying glass; my coffee on the table; a few post-its stuck to the mug—reminders about which is a punch which a repel; the smooth feel of the ps4 controller in my hand, and I was ready to play. “Let’s ride.” And ride we did, through a landscape of images and words and music that sustained and engaged.

Davis blev rörd till tårar av det bitterljuva slutet och skickade i samband med detta sms till sin son med reflektioner från upplevelsen.

How glorious the moment (the last time) when we saw the whole gang (fractured at that point but going off together) following Dutch on his white horse “Let’s ride.” Words cannot recreate for someone who has not entered this world what it contains and inspires. Such a range of emotions and encounters and I have yet to do anything with the watches and rings in my satchel, the playing cards, the dominoes …the letters we received. The world that was created here is rich with possibilities that I have still to explore, but it has taken me months to come from front to back, from ignorant thoughts of “just a video game” to real admiration of a “work of art.”

Detta är bara några axplock av en riktigt värmande läsning, inte bara hur en person upptäcker spelandet sent i livet men också hur en mor genom detta hittar ett nytt sätt att uppleva sin sons talang som skådespelare.

Jag tror att någon sorts spoilervarning skulle vara bra att ha här. Visst, spelet är inte purfärskt, men många har kanske inte hunnit spela färdigt storyn än (jag själv uppskattar t ex att jag kommit ungefär halvvägs). Således är det lite trist att få... idag 11:12 Riktigt rolig läsning! Kul att få uppleva en äldre generations upplevelse av ett sådant spel (genom text då). Det har alltid känts som att tv-spel varit för den nuvarande eller yngre generationen och att det är synd att många äldre människor inte ger... idag 09:45
