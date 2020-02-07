Ladda inför Wolcen-släppet med lanseringstrailern

Allvarliga män och kvinnor drar ut i krig!
Efter en omtyckt förhandstitt av @uberpwnage2.0 och en stream av Gustav är det säkert flera av er som ser fram emot det skarpa släppet av Early Access-spelet Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, ett actionrollspel i samma fålla som Diablo och Torchlight. Inför releasen, som sker imorgon, har utvecklarna gjort en lång lista förbättringar och tillägg.
3 Acts of an epic, immersive and fully voiced campaign
Level Max 90
40 skill each with 12 to 16 modifiers
The ability to have several skills of the same type with different modifiers in endgame (Multiskill feature)
75+ enemy meshes, in addition to skin modifications
21 Subclasses in the Passive Skill Tree
11 Armor Tiers, each tier including Mage, Rogue, Warrior, and Tank styles, each with unique implicits and Defense bonuses
11 Weapons Tiers, each tier including 12 different weapons (1H & 2H Sword, Pistol, Shield, 1H & 2H Axe, Bow, Staff, 1H & 2H Hammer, Off-Hand Catalyst, Dagger)
Character customization
Playable female character
A whole new endgame mode, unlocking new game features
4 Apocalyptic forms with their dedicated skills, ultimates, and attacks
New boss mechanics and boss modifiers
Unique secondary areas to explore
Customizable game rules thanks to more Area Alterations
Crafting
Game enabling Unique Items
New item affixes
Many weapon stances will have new and improved animations
Armor skin transfer
Refined Armor Tinting system
Optional content and side quests
New environments and several variants for each of them
HUD redesign