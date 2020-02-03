Kill it With Fire - spelet för dig som hatar spindlar

4

Sky inga medel för att döda de små kräken, oavsett om huset brinner ner.

Relationen mellan människor och spindlar är komplicerad, många blir antingen mordiska eller livrädda där de små krypen inkräktar i vår vardag men i spelet Kill it With Fire går det nästan överstyr. Det börjar fridfullt med att vrida och vänta på olika föremål i ett hus, på jakt efter araknider och medan du såklart kan använda vanliga tillhyggen finns det också möjlighet att skjuta dem, eller varför inte ta fram hårsprejen och tändare?

To defeat spiders you must exploit their one weakness: FIRE. Or bullets. Or explosions, throwing stars, gettin’ smushed by stuff...pretty much anything, really. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy - first you’ve gotta find the spiders. Use state-of-the-art arachnid tracking technology to pinpoint your quarry’s location among hundreds of potential hiding spots - then, torch everything and smash the spider with a frying pan after it runs out. It’s the only way to be sure.

Features

  • Dozens of weapons.

  • Creepy crawlies.

  • “Realistic” fire simulation system.

  • Gratuitous chaos and destruction.

  • Finally learn the truth about spiders.

Kill it With Fire släpps på Steam i maj.

