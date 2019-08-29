12

Sett Netflix-serien? Ta dig an spelen och böckerna med Witcher-kalkylatorn

NyhetÖvrigt

Oumbärligt verktyg för en häxkarl.

The Witcher! Så många böcker och spel, och nu även en framgångsrik Netflix-serie (med totalt sju säsonger planerade). Det är ju förstås gütt, men hur sjutton ska man hinna med alltsammans?

Marysia Kluziak har tagit fasta på bland annat den frågan när hon skapade The Witcher Calculator. Förutom att den låter dig räkna ut hur lång tid det tar att läsa si och spela så, låter verktyget dig angripa Witcher-världen ur olika perspektiv. Som gamer. Som bokslukare. Som bäggedera.

Kalkylatorn låter dig bland annat ställa in läsfart och huruvida du nöjer dig med huvudstoryn i The Witcher 3 eller om du vill uppleva allt. Marysia har till och med dedikerat en sida till det hon menar är den allra bästa läs- och spelordningen; de första två spelen, sedan böckerna, sist trean.

Här är ett exempel på hur lång tid Witcher-projektet skulle kunna ta.

You need 218 days for your Witcher experience. It means that you will finish by Sep 6, 2020.

The Witcher - 46 hours of gameplay, 23 days of playing
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings - 34 hours of gameplay, 17 days of playing
The Last Wish - 353 pages, 12 days of reading
Season of Storms - 366 pages, 12 days of reading
Sword of Destiny - 385 pages, 13 days of reading
Blood of Elves - 324 pages, 11 days of reading
Time of Contempt - 337 pages, 11 days of reading
Baptism of Fire - 378 pages, 13 days of reading
The Tower of Swallows - 439 pages, 15 days of reading
Lady of the Lake - 540 pages, 18 days of reading
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 103 hours of gameplay, 52 days of playing
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone - 14 hours of gameplay, 7 days of playing
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine - 28 hours of gameplay, 14 days of playing

#the-witcher
Skribent
Fredrik Eriksson
Skicka en rättelse
12
 Kommentarer
jag läsar snabbast! idag 20:58 Shit vad långsamt folk läser. Själv läste jag bibeln på en planck sekund. Vissa delar i bokserien får man tvinga sig igenom dock, törr göbbe den där Sapowski. idag 20:51 De borde göra en sån här kalkylator för Kingdom Hearts ;) idag 20:02 4-600 sidor räcker ju inte mer än några timmar för mig, så det där känns lite överdrivet. Läser folk verkligen så sakta att det skulle ta 25 dagar? Fast det är ju en bra sak egentligen. Böcker tar ju slut så snabbt för mig. :[ idag 19:00 Ok, det är ju lite snabbare än alternativen på den sidan. Om jag väljer Reading speed "fast" så står det 1 sida i minuten, dvs 60 i timmen. En bit kvar till 100/h... :D idag 18:19 Jag läser kanske 4 sidor sen orkar jag inte längre. Så för mig tar det tid. idag 18:16 Har inte mätt, men betydligt fortare ;) idag 18:15 Snittar 100 sidor / timme. Lite beroende på typ av bok. idag 18:11 Det stod att det innebär en halv sida i minuten, om man väljer default-inställningen. Man plöjer igenom The Last Wish (353 sidor) på 2 dagar då ifall man läser 5 timmar per dag. Jag kan väl tycka att det är rätt okej läshastighet. Beror på hur mycket... idag 18:05 Tänkte precis samma sak, hehe. Vem läser så långsamt? idag 17:45
