Sett Netflix-serien? Ta dig an spelen och böckerna med Witcher-kalkylatorn

Oumbärligt verktyg för en häxkarl.
The Witcher! Så många böcker och spel, och nu även en framgångsrik Netflix-serie (med totalt sju säsonger planerade). Det är ju förstås gütt, men hur sjutton ska man hinna med alltsammans?
Marysia Kluziak har tagit fasta på bland annat den frågan när hon skapade The Witcher Calculator. Förutom att den låter dig räkna ut hur lång tid det tar att läsa si och spela så, låter verktyget dig angripa Witcher-världen ur olika perspektiv. Som gamer. Som bokslukare. Som bäggedera.
Kalkylatorn låter dig bland annat ställa in läsfart och huruvida du nöjer dig med huvudstoryn i The Witcher 3 eller om du vill uppleva allt. Marysia har till och med dedikerat en sida till det hon menar är den allra bästa läs- och spelordningen; de första två spelen, sedan böckerna, sist trean.
Här är ett exempel på hur lång tid Witcher-projektet skulle kunna ta.
You need 218 days for your Witcher experience. It means that you will finish by Sep 6, 2020.
The Witcher - 46 hours of gameplay, 23 days of playing
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings - 34 hours of gameplay, 17 days of playing
The Last Wish - 353 pages, 12 days of reading
Season of Storms - 366 pages, 12 days of reading
Sword of Destiny - 385 pages, 13 days of reading
Blood of Elves - 324 pages, 11 days of reading
Time of Contempt - 337 pages, 11 days of reading
Baptism of Fire - 378 pages, 13 days of reading
The Tower of Swallows - 439 pages, 15 days of reading
Lady of the Lake - 540 pages, 18 days of reading
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 103 hours of gameplay, 52 days of playing
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone - 14 hours of gameplay, 7 days of playing
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine - 28 hours of gameplay, 14 days of playing