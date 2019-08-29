16

Torchlight Frontiers blir Torchlight III, skippar free to play

NyhetActionRollspelPCPlaystationXbox

Ut med ingame-köp, in med Torchlight 1/2-känsla.

Adjö Torchlight Frontiers, välkommen Torchlight III! Efter feedback från alpha-testare har det Diablo-doftande actionrollspelet bytt namn. Samtidigt styrs utvecklingen om, så att det nu blir en tydlig fortsättning på seriens två första delar.

Beslutet fattades efter feedback från alpha-testare, och innebär en mängd förändringar. Försts och främst att pc-versionen släpps på Steam och att spelet säljs till engångspris. Det blir också spelbart både off- och online, så du kan köra ensam om du så önskar. Utvecklarna skrotar också möjligheten att köpa prylar i spelet för riktiga pengar.

Along with this name change comes a major shift in our design approach to Torchlight III. Torchlight III will be released as a premium title. For one box-price, you will own the game and be able to play the way that you want, online or off. Over the past year, we have gathered massive amounts of feedback from our Alpha testers. After reviewing this feedback, discussing with our internal teams, and receiving guidance from our publisher, we determined that this was the best course for the game. This shift helps bring Torchlight back to its roots and makes it the true sequel to Torchlight I & II that it was always meant to be.

Accompanying this transition to a more traditional release, we will also be moving over to Steam as the platform for PC distribution. Everyone who had played our previous Alphas on Arc can expect to receive a Steam key in their email granting them access to further pre-release testing on Steam.

Man siktar på att släppa Torchlight III på Steam under 2020. Konsolversioner (PS4 och Xbox One var aktuella tidigare) ska dyka upp lite senare.

Torchlight III kodas av Echtra Games och ges ut av Perfect World Entertainment. Originalutvecklaren Runic Games bet i gräset för lite mer än två år sedan.

Redaktör
Redaktör
Tomas Helenius
16 Kommentarer
16
 Kommentarer
Gillar inte grafikstilen i torchlight serien. Så detta blir ett automatiskt skip för min del. idag 15:57 Riktigt trevlig nyhet. Bra Hack 'n slash som man kan spela MP tillsammans med sonen. idag 15:23 Bästa spelnyheten på länge! ^^ idag 15:09 "In before EGS exclusive deal..." Trodde inte att det skulle bli ett nytt Torchlight efter dev limbo. Men trevliga nyheter och ser fram emot ett nytt hacknslash idag 14:49 Kanon!! idag 14:12 Vad glad jag blev över det beskedet! idag 13:53 Var tidigare försiktigt optimistisk till Torchlight Frontier, men med dessa nyheter blir det nästan garanterat köp! idag 12:31 Älskade de tidigare spelen och om de kan göra ett TL2 fast bättre- då borde det bli en succé! idag 12:21 Låter bra! Ser fram emot detta. Man skrotar ingame köp också, nice! idag 12:13 Toppen idag 12:09
Läs alla kommentarer!
