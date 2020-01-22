Äntligen? Nu finns Toss a Coin to Your Witcher på Spotify!

På repeat, resten av kvällen.
Jaskiers tralliga uppmaning att betala din lokala monsterjägare från Netflix filmatisering av The Witcher har blivit en hit och det var väl egentligen bara en tidsfråga innan det officiella soundtracket skulle dyka upp på Spotify. Hela albumet släpps imorgon men redan nu kan du dra igång just Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.
When a humble bard— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020
Wrote a catchy song
You tweeted and asked us
What’s taking so long?
The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January.
"Toss A Coin" single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS
Stycket är skrivet av kompositörerna Sonya Belousova och Giona Ostinelli som båda har jobbat mycket med både film och tv tidigare, däribland 24 och The Mist. Om du vill skråla med i låten hittar du texten nedan.
When a humble bard
Graced a ride along
With Geralt of Rivia
Along came this song
From when the White Wolf fought
A silver-tongued devil
His army of elves
At his hooves did they revel
They came after me
With masterful deceit
Broke down my lute
And they kicked in my teeth
While the devil’s horns
Minced our tender meat
And so cried the Witcher
He can’t be bleat
Toss a coin to your Witcher
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’
Toss a coin to Your Witcher
O’ Valley of Plenty
At the edge of the world
Fight the mighty horde
That bashes and breaks you
And brings you to mourn
He thrust every elf
Far back on the shelf
High up on the mountain
From whence it came
He wiped out your pest
Got kicked in his chest
He’s a friend of humanity
So give him the rest
That’s my epic tale
Our champion prevailed
Defeated the villain
Now pour him some ale
Toss a coin to your Witcher
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’
Toss a coin to your Witcher
And friend of humanity
Toss a coin to your Witcher
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’
And friend of humanity
Toss a coin to your Witcher
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’
Toss a coin to your Witcher
A friend of humanity