9

Äntligen? Nu finns Toss a Coin to Your Witcher på Spotify!

NyhetÖvrigt

På repeat, resten av kvällen.

Jaskiers tralliga uppmaning att betala din lokala monsterjägare från Netflix filmatisering av The Witcher har blivit en hit och det var väl egentligen bara en tidsfråga innan det officiella soundtracket skulle dyka upp på Spotify. Hela albumet släpps imorgon men redan nu kan du dra igång just Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.

Stycket är skrivet av kompositörerna Sonya Belousova och Giona Ostinelli som båda har jobbat mycket med både film och tv tidigare, däribland 24 och The Mist. Om du vill skråla med i låten hittar du texten nedan.

When a humble bard
Graced a ride along
With Geralt of Rivia
Along came this song

From when the White Wolf fought
A silver-tongued devil
His army of elves
At his hooves did they revel

They came after me
With masterful deceit
Broke down my lute
And they kicked in my teeth

While the devil’s horns
Minced our tender meat
And so cried the Witcher
He can’t be bleat

Toss a coin to your Witcher
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’

Toss a coin to Your Witcher
O’ Valley of Plenty

At the edge of the world
Fight the mighty horde
That bashes and breaks you
And brings you to mourn

He thrust every elf
Far back on the shelf
High up on the mountain
From whence it came

He wiped out your pest
Got kicked in his chest
He’s a friend of humanity
So give him the rest

That’s my epic tale
Our champion prevailed
Defeated the villain
Now pour him some ale

Toss a coin to your Witcher
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’

Toss a coin to your Witcher
And friend of humanity

Toss a coin to your Witcher
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’

And friend of humanity

Toss a coin to your Witcher
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’ Valley of Plenty
O’

Toss a coin to your Witcher
A friend of humanity

#the-witcher#toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
9
 Kommentarer
Gillade den i serien, men utanför serien är den rätt tråkig. idag 02:23 Not bad! igår 23:36 Smaken är som baken :) That voice though! :D igår 23:33 Är själv ett stort fan av denna ^^ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wR3szhItz0 igår 23:20 Håller med, tycker också det låter ganska tokigt när musiken i bakgrunden "kommer igång". igår 23:08 Föredrar utan elgitarr. Låter lite b med metal-riffs imo. igår 22:36 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bS4Q-WWyl3Q Är min absoluta favorit av denna låt! Killen hade 70k subscribers när han publicerade videon, och hans kanal har nu EXPLODERAT! 150k subs på 20 dagar och närmar sig 7miljoner views. 100% förtjänt! Har själv... igår 22:01 Håller med. Youtube versionen jag lyssnat på är mer balanserad eller vad man kan kalla det. igår 21:49 Gillar låten... Men vadfan har dom gjort med inspelningen? Mixen är ju helt åt helvete o.O Vocals är ju hur låga som helst. igår 21:46
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
3

Nytt Kingdom Hearts släpps redan i vår till mobila format

NyhetRollspeligår 20:30

Project Xehanort är arbetstiteln.

Live
32

Handen på hjärtat, hur många timmar har du lagt på Divinity: Original Sin II?

Allmänt spelsnackigår 10:04

Vore ju en stor synd om du inte ens spelat det.

Live
7

Nioh 2 i ny storytung trailer – tre dlc-paket äger rum INNAN huvudspelet

NyhetActionPlaystationigår 17:29

Tvåan är redan en prequel till Nioh.

Nytt i forumet
Live
12

Rysliga Project: Mara är ännu ett spel från Hellblade-studion

NyhetPCXboxigår 16:09

Både Bleeding Edge och Hellblade 2 är på gång.

Tack till Mortaigne för detta #nyhetstips!
Live
17

Quiz – 10 spel i väntan på Cyberpunk 2077

ArtikelÖvrigtigår 15:00

Cyberpunk 2077 är uppskjutet, så vi kollar in 10 plåster på dina djupa cybersår.

Live
6

Bekräftat – The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf blir av

NyhetSpelbranschenÖvrigaigår 14:38

Man blir ju lite animerad.

Live
16

Domstol: Lagligt för Nintendo att vägra återbetala förhandsköp

NyhetNintendoSpelbranschenigår 14:03

Norsk-tysk stämning gick på pumpen. Mama Mia!

Live
8

Paradox testar prenumerationsmodell för Europa Universalis 4

NyhetPCSpelbranschenStrategiigår 12:10

Ska göra det billigare för nya spelare.

Live
64

Rykte – Problem med Xbox-versionen bakom Cyberpunk 2077-förseningen

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 11:45

Spelet ska rulla “extremt otillfredställande” på Microsofts konsol.

Live
26

Medlemsrecension – 4 av 5 till Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Medlemmarnas recensioner2020-01-22 17:03

@Mortaigne faller för beroendeframkallande gameplay och patenterad Star Wars-känsla.

Live
8

Wasteland Remastered släpps i februari

NyhetPCRollspelXboxigår 09:55

Inför trean får vi uppleva hur allt började.

Live
19

Valve-tiden har redan varit, så Half-Life: Alyx ska vara i tid

NyhetActionPCigår 09:46

Släpps i mars, är lika stort som Half-Life 2.

Live
44

Diskutera – vilket Playstation 4-spel skulle du helst se på pc?

Allmänt spelsnack2020-01-22 16:50

Rykten har gjort osannolika drömmar mer sannolika.

Live
8

Vi väntar på våren, men nu kommer hösten till Frostpunk

NyhetPCStrategi2020-01-22 18:57

The Last Autumn har släppts på pc.

Live
5

Telltales The Walking Dead hasar tillbaka till Steam idag

NyhetPCÄventyr2020-01-22 17:20

Och säsong 2 och 3 släpps äntligen på Switch.

Live
20

Resident Evil 8-utvecklingen rebootad, släpps inte på åratal – enligt rykte

NyhetRykten2020-01-22 16:09

Detta hävdar pålitlig Resi-källa.

Live
25

The Witcher största Netflix-debuten någonsin (med ny mätmetod)

NyhetAllmäntSpelbranschen2020-01-22 14:33

Geralt of Streamia.

Live
8

Vi har förevigat det fantastiska ögonblicket när Gurra vaskade skumpa på sig själv - köp muggen nu

ArtikelTillbehör2020-01-22 14:08

Endast tillgänglig till och med söndag.

Live
46

Doom Eternal analyserat - Calle och Jimmy är oroliga för hur det nya tas emot

FörhandstittActionPCPlaystationXbox2020-01-22 12:15

Id Software tar inte den enkla vägen med uppföljaren till 2016 års hyllade actionspel.

Live
41

Tencent vill köpa hela Funcom, bjuder 1,4 miljarder kr

NyhetSpelbranschen2020-01-22 11:49

Kan ge företagets Dune-projekt större muskler.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen