Bekräftat – The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf blir av

Man blir ju lite animerad.
Första säsongen gör succé på Netflix, och en andra är på gång. Men streamingjätten har fler The Witcher-projekt på gång. Man bekräftat nu höstens rykte om en animerad film.
Namnet blir The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf och det handlar om ett nytt hot mot Kontinenten. Geralt nämns inte, men ordet "varg" i titeln kan kanske vara en antydan.
The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra.— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020
Oklart när filmen går upp på tv-apparater, men enligt höstens rykten ska den landa mellan första och andra säsongen av tv-serien. Vi återkommer när vi vet mer.