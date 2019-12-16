20

Warcraft 3: Reforged har releasedatum!

NyhetÖvrigt

Vi behöver inte vänta så lång tid efter nyåret.

När Warcraft 3: Reforged presenterades var målet att släppa det innan 2019 var slut men med bara veckor kvar av året har de flesta insett att så inte blir fallet. Men, det finns ljus i slutet av den mörka tunnel vi nu befinner oss i då releasedatumet spikats till den 28 januari. Eller rättare sagt 00:00 den 29 januari i Sverige.

Though we’ve been working hard to get Reforged in your hands before the end of the year, as we started approaching the finish line, we felt we’d need a little extra development time for finishing touches. As always, our goal is to honor the high standards you hold us to.

Warcraft III: Reforged Features

  • Complete Graphical Overhaul: Warcraft III: Reforged brings the original game into the modern era with fully overhauled characters, structures, environments, animations, and graphical effects.

  • Multiplayer Between Versions: Players will be able to do battle with anyone who plays Warcraft III, regardless of whether they’re playing the original or Reforged.

  • Original Voice-overs: Reforged will retain the original game’s voice over recordings, preserving the authenticity of the Warcraft III experience.

  • Rebuilt World Editor: Reforged features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the game’s longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future.

Full Battle.net Implementation: Players will enjoy the full suite of Battle.net features to bolster their Warcraft III experience, including text and voice chat, clans, and seamless installation and patching.

Tidzoner är alltid en röv att förhålla sig till men som tur är har Blizzard skapat en överskådlig karta över releasetiderna världen över, i en stil som Warcraft-fans lär känna igen.

#warcraft-3
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
20
 Kommentarer
Work work! Ska bli kul att köra WC3 igen :) idag 21:03 Antagligen inte men man kan ju alltid hoppas :) idag 18:12 Fan vad jag längtar, första blizzard gjort sedan SCII som varit intressant i min mening, har saknat Warcraft i mitt liv 😊 idag 18:11 Varför ska "man" tycka det, "man" kan välja att köpa eller inte köpa spelet. Det senare alternativet kommer alltid vara billigare. idag 16:07 19.99 EUR hade väl räckt som pris kan man tycka. idag 13:18 Längtar som fan:) är det någon som vet hur länge betan kommer hålla på?:) idag 13:01 -dota -arem -LChost v6.67 EU last spot! jävlar vad det ska spelas dota :D o inte tala om youTD... idag 12:38 Har planerat in en sjukanmälan nu, hehe. Någon som vet om det släpps fysisk utgåva? idag 11:50 Klåduck! Men det kanske bara är i tvåan orcerna säger det. idag 11:41 Eller för de som skulle sälja en njure för att få spela TD igen :D idag 11:30
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
12

Kraftsnack – Vad står på din önskelista inför ett eventuellt Fallen Order 2?

Allmänt spelsnackidag 16:42

Respawn anställer för Star Wars-projekt. Hmmm!

Live
3

Halo: Reach-mod gör om fps-klassikern till en skjutare i tredjeperson

NyhetActionPCidag 18:50

Genidrag eller hädelse?

Live
14

CoD: Modern Warfare spelas mer än något annat CoD den här generationen

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxidag 17:32

Activision skrattar hela vägen till julbordet.

Nytt i forumet
Live
11

Klarade din pc av Resident Evil 2 kommer den klara av Resident Evil 3

NyhetActionPCidag 16:01

Capcom bekräftar samma minimikrav.

Live
27

20 december: Uppesittarkväll med Årets spel-nedräkning och insamling till Barncancerfonden

NyhetAllmäntÖvrigtigår 12:36

På fredag är det äntligen dags. Vilket spel vinner? Och bräcker vi insamlingsrekordet från 2018?

Live
15

Blade Runner från 1997 finns nu på GOG!

NyhetÄventyridag 14:20

Upplev en av 90-talets guldklimpar på din moderna burk.

Tack till magma för detta #nyhetstips!
Live
22

Borderlands 3 finns nu på Stadia

NyhetPCÖvrigaÖvrigtidag 12:42

Liksom Dragon Ball, och snart Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Live
9

Klassiska kartorna Vacant och Shipment går nu att spela i Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

NyhetActionidag 12:20

Favoriter från förr, nu med fler polygoner.

Live
8

Horizon Zero Dawn och Uncharted: The Lost Legacy till PS Now i januari

NyhetÖvrigtidag 11:00

I väntan på en riktig PC-version kan du streama Aloys äventyr från molnet.

Live
14

Respawn söker folk till Star Wars-projekt – Fallen Order-uppföljare..?

NyhetActionAllmäntRyktenSpelbranschenÄventyridag 10:04

Hur blir en Fallen Order-uppföljare om du får säga ditt?

Live
6

Rykte – stor Xbox Series X-avtäckning innan E3, med Elden Ring

NyhetRyktenXboxigår 20:30

Ska ske i april eller maj, enligt ryktet.

Live
171

Läsarnas Årets spel – nominera nu!

NyhetAllmänt2019-12-16 13:53

Nominera nu inför omröstningen som börjar på fredag.

Live
8

Global Series – Apex Legends blir esport med 3 miljoner dollar i prispotten

NyhetÖvrigtigår 19:11
Live
39

Esport, indie, battle royale – vilka har varit 10-talets stora trender?

Allmänt spelsnack2019-12-16 20:39

Calle samlar intryck om 10-talets djupa avtryck.

Live
7

Playerunknowns Prologue är inte en shooter eller PUBG-uppföljare

NyhetÖvrigtigår 17:21

Brendan Greene ger oss några få hintar.

Live
34

Sony lanserar tillbehör till Dualshock 4 - döptes snabbt till Playstation-Pungen

NyhetPlaystationTillbehörigår 16:57

Ger dig två extra knappar och en OLED-skärm - på baksidan av kontrollen.

Live
32

Xbox Series X i all ära, men nästa Xbox heter i själva verket bara Xbox

NyhetSpelbranschenXboxigår 16:09

Series X är bara en variant av Xbox.

Live
3

Nya bilder från Final Fantasy VII Remake hittar ut på nätet

NyhetRollspeligår 15:01

Sephiroth i sin polygontätaste skrud hittills.

Live
8

Planet Zoo julpyntas med det nya Arctic Pack-tillägget som släpptes tidigare idag

NyhetSimulationigår 13:40

Snö, renar och isbjörnar – Gustav minns sin barndom.

Live
16

Ni vann spelhårddiskar från Western Digital

TävlingSponsrat innehålligår 12:37

Vinnarna i den första adventstävlingen är korade.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2019 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen