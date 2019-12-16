19

Diabotical blir free-to-play och får typ releasedatum

NyhetActionSpelbranschen

Det kommer också bli exklusivt för Epic Game Store.

Det blev som väntat ingen release av arenapangaren Diabotical i år men nu har vi fått en uppdatering om läget. Tanken är nu att det ska släppas kring GDC i mars och bli gratis, samt exklusivt för Epic Game Store. Om du backade spelet på Kickstarter och just satte kaffet i halsen har du möjlighet att begära pengarna tillbaka.

Studion sammanfattar i ett blogginlägg vad som nyligen sas på en Stream (se nedan), bland annat att Epic skjutit in så mycket pengar till projektet att de har möjlighet att arbeta på det två år efter release, satsa på esport med 2,5 miljoner i prispotten samt marknadsföra det.

Epic Games has funded the studio which is what will allow the game to be released free-to-play, for the servers to scale for free-to-play, for the team to keep working on the game for at least 2 years after release, to have some funds for the esports scene, and some help in promoting the game. Things that we think will lead to a better game than it would have been without Epic's support, and we think it will lead to a bigger community which will be better for the game's matchmaking, content and longevity. The studio remains in control of the game.

For the 2020 esports plan, 250,000 USD have been put aside, with the preseason of 100,000 USD starting some time after the game has been available in order for players to have time to play the game, like some testers have had. Communities around the world will be supported and the activity in different regions will be monitored in order to hopefully support them in the future.

Oavsett plattform, vi ser fram emot att skjuta folk i fejset med raketer!

#diabotical#epic-game-store#nyhetstips
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Tack till Dunder för detta #nyhetstips!
Skicka en rättelse
19
 Kommentarer
Jag bryr mig inte, tvivla du. Jag har fått testa det i lite olika halvtidiga stadier via kontakter. Jag tror inte att det finns en publik för arena shooters för tillfället även om jag är ett stort gammalt Quake-fan, men blir såklart gärna motbevisad.... idag 08:37 Problemet är ju den oerhört långsamma utvecklingen. Jag tycker de har bra idéer, gillar tänken och map design men det har ju tagit så lång tid för spelet att komma någon vart att det redan känns daterat. Det kanske blir bra i slutändan och att Epic pump... igår 18:05 Var testade du spelet då? Struntar i om det är trevligt eller ej. Finns gott om mytomaner på internet. Om du på något sätt försöker implicera att det du spelade för år sedan är i närheten av hur spelet är nu och därför av någon anledning är spelet "dött... igår 17:53 Trevligt att du försöker säga åt mig vad jag har spelat och inte, jo jag har testat detta för ÅR sedan. Har man pluggat spelutveckling i Sverige skaffar man sig enkelt en hel del kontakter. igår 16:44 Instämmer helt i ovanstående igår 15:43 Nje tror du tänker på något annat spel. För år sedan fanns det knappt något spelbart. igår 15:07 Detta spelet är ju redan dött, testade det för ÅR sedan. igår 15:01 Samma här, har ju dragit ut sjukt mycket på tiden också, vet inte hur länge man har på sig men blir nog refund här med. igår 12:56 Jösses, det va inte igår man såg 2GD senast, han har till och med gått och blivit silverräv. :P igår 12:07 Vad kul, trodde typ aldrig det skulle komma ut. igår 12:02
