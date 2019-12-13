Singleplayer-LoL avtäckt, heter Ruined Kings: A League of Legends Story

Moba-giganten får ett omgångsbaserat rollspel som syskon.
Det har redan stått klart att moba-giganten League of Legends ska få ett singleplayer-syskon, och under The Game Awards i natt blev det officiellt. Namnet blir Ruined Kings: A League of Legends Story, och det beskrivs som "ett storydrivet omgångsbaserat rollspel".
Den officiella infon:
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a story-driven, turn based role-playing game (RPG) being developed by Airship Syndicate and published by Riot Forge.
Set after the events of Burning Tides, players will take control of LoL champions and explore the bustling city of Bilgewater and the mysterious Shadow Isles in a game for the first time.
Featuring fan favorite champions, innovative turn-based combat, and beautiful art direction along with brand new surprises and plenty of poros, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story advances the stories of many champions in the LoL Universe and offers an exciting new way to experience the World of Runeterra.
Ruined King kodas av Airship Syndicate till pc och "konsoler". Vi har ingen information om när det kan tänkas bli färdigt.