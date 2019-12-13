2

Singleplayer-LoL avtäckt, heter Ruined Kings: A League of Legends Story

NyhetRollspelPCNintendoPlaystationXboxÖvrigaÖvrigt

Moba-giganten får ett omgångsbaserat rollspel som syskon.

Det har redan stått klart att moba-giganten League of Legends ska få ett singleplayer-syskon, och under The Game Awards i natt blev det officiellt. Namnet blir Ruined Kings: A League of Legends Story, och det beskrivs som "ett storydrivet omgångsbaserat rollspel".

Den officiella infon:

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a story-driven, turn based role-playing game (RPG) being developed by Airship Syndicate and published by Riot Forge.

Set after the events of Burning Tides, players will take control of LoL champions and explore the bustling city of Bilgewater and the mysterious Shadow Isles in a game for the first time.

Featuring fan favorite champions, innovative turn-based combat, and beautiful art direction along with brand new surprises and plenty of poros, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story advances the stories of many champions in the LoL Universe and offers an exciting new way to experience the World of Runeterra.

Ruined King kodas av Airship Syndicate till pc och "konsoler". Vi har ingen information om när det kan tänkas bli färdigt.

#league-of-legends#lol#riot-games
Redaktör
Tomas Helenius
Skicka en rättelse
2
 Kommentarer
Ja det finns bara Final Fantasy som gjort detta 🤔 13/12 Turn-based RPG? Så Final Fantasy: LoL Edition? 13/12
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
12

Kraftsnack – Vad står på din önskelista inför ett eventuellt Fallen Order 2?

Allmänt spelsnackidag 16:42

Respawn anställer för Star Wars-projekt. Hmmm!

Live
3

Halo: Reach-mod gör om fps-klassikern till en skjutare i tredjeperson

NyhetActionPCidag 18:50

Genidrag eller hädelse?

Live
14

CoD: Modern Warfare spelas mer än något annat CoD den här generationen

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxidag 17:32

Activision skrattar hela vägen till julbordet.

Nytt i forumet
Live
11

Klarade din pc av Resident Evil 2 kommer den klara av Resident Evil 3

NyhetActionPCidag 16:01

Capcom bekräftar samma minimikrav.

Live
27

20 december: Uppesittarkväll med Årets spel-nedräkning och insamling till Barncancerfonden

NyhetAllmäntÖvrigtigår 12:36

På fredag är det äntligen dags. Vilket spel vinner? Och bräcker vi insamlingsrekordet från 2018?

Live
15

Blade Runner från 1997 finns nu på GOG!

NyhetÄventyridag 14:20

Upplev en av 90-talets guldklimpar på din moderna burk.

Tack till magma för detta #nyhetstips!
Live
22

Borderlands 3 finns nu på Stadia

NyhetPCÖvrigaÖvrigtidag 12:42

Liksom Dragon Ball, och snart Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Live
9

Klassiska kartorna Vacant och Shipment går nu att spela i Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

NyhetActionidag 12:20

Favoriter från förr, nu med fler polygoner.

Live
8

Horizon Zero Dawn och Uncharted: The Lost Legacy till PS Now i januari

NyhetÖvrigtidag 11:00

I väntan på en riktig PC-version kan du streama Aloys äventyr från molnet.

Live
14

Respawn söker folk till Star Wars-projekt – Fallen Order-uppföljare..?

NyhetActionAllmäntRyktenSpelbranschenÄventyridag 10:04

Hur blir en Fallen Order-uppföljare om du får säga ditt?

Live
20

Warcraft 3: Reforged har releasedatum!

NyhetÖvrigtidag 09:15

Vi behöver inte vänta så lång tid efter nyåret.

Live
6

Rykte – stor Xbox Series X-avtäckning innan E3, med Elden Ring

NyhetRyktenXboxigår 20:30

Ska ske i april eller maj, enligt ryktet.

Live
171

Läsarnas Årets spel – nominera nu!

NyhetAllmänt2019-12-16 13:53

Nominera nu inför omröstningen som börjar på fredag.

Live
8

Global Series – Apex Legends blir esport med 3 miljoner dollar i prispotten

NyhetÖvrigtigår 19:11
Live
39

Esport, indie, battle royale – vilka har varit 10-talets stora trender?

Allmänt spelsnack2019-12-16 20:39

Calle samlar intryck om 10-talets djupa avtryck.

Live
7

Playerunknowns Prologue är inte en shooter eller PUBG-uppföljare

NyhetÖvrigtigår 17:21

Brendan Greene ger oss några få hintar.

Live
34

Sony lanserar tillbehör till Dualshock 4 - döptes snabbt till Playstation-Pungen

NyhetPlaystationTillbehörigår 16:57

Ger dig två extra knappar och en OLED-skärm - på baksidan av kontrollen.

Live
32

Xbox Series X i all ära, men nästa Xbox heter i själva verket bara Xbox

NyhetSpelbranschenXboxigår 16:09

Series X är bara en variant av Xbox.

Live
3

Nya bilder från Final Fantasy VII Remake hittar ut på nätet

NyhetRollspeligår 15:01

Sephiroth i sin polygontätaste skrud hittills.

Live
8

Planet Zoo julpyntas med det nya Arctic Pack-tillägget som släpptes tidigare idag

NyhetSimulationigår 13:40

Snö, renar och isbjörnar – Gustav minns sin barndom.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2019 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen