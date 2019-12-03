Red Dead Redemption 2 patchat - fler orsaker till krascher fixade

Rockstar släpper ny uppdatering lagom till Steam-releasen.
Senare i veckan släpps Red Dead Redemption 2 på Steam, en månad efter Rockstars egen spelportal och Epic Game Store. Lagom till detta såg de till skicka ut ännu en uppdatering där flertalet punkter på menyn adresserar olika typer av krascher men även en obehaglig bugg som kunde radera alla dina framsteg i spelet.
[December 2, 2019] General / Miscellaneous – PC
Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash when running out of memory
Any users experiencing memory-related error messages should check their virtual memory settings are correct by following the instructions on this support article
Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in potential save corruption and permanent loss of progress if the player was signed out of their Social Club account while in Story Mode
Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in partial lighting of hair/fur when the Resolution Scale graphical setting was set to higher than the native resolution
Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash when entering the Landing Page during game startup
Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash during initial startup for some specific hardware configurations
Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in random crashes during gameplay on systems using a Nvidia GTX 970 graphics card
Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in a crash when starting the Benchmark Tool on low-end systems
Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in instability on some systems running Windows 10 Version 1090 (November 2019 Update)
Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in audio stuttering/stalling when the game is running at high framerates
Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in pixelated/blocky rendering artifacts on shadows during some cutscenes
Improvements to fix an issue that resulted in rendering and lighting artifacts when the Screen Space Ambient Occlusion graphical option was set to Ultra
Improvements to fix several issues that resulted in rendering and lighting artifacts on some systems during gameplay
Improvements to fix several issues that resulted in random crashes during gameplay in Story Mode and Red Dead Online
Trots inledande bekymmer vid pc-lanseringen verkar de flesta av er väldigt nöjda med Rockstars westernepos. När vi för två veckor sedan frågade vilket betyg ni sätter på spelet har en majoritet valt det allra högsta.