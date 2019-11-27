Red Dead Redemption 2 får modhanterare

Installera och hantera flera olika moddar i en handvändning.
De första moddarna till Red Dead Redemption 2 dök upp redan efter några dagar och fler lär det bli, därför är det glädjande att kodaren bakom en populär modhanterare till GTA V nu släppt en version för Rockstars westernepos. Den heter rätt och slätt Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Manager och medan upphovsmakaren menar att koden ska städas under de kommande veckorna samt addera fler funktioner.
This is a direct port of the GTAV Mod Manager. I did this to cut down development time by weeks.
Over the next few weeks I will be cleaning up the code and adding/removing features. If you notice any bugs please let me know and I'll address them as soon as possible.
To use this application, you simply do the following:
Create a subfolder in your RDR2 Mod directory (Press OPEN MOD FOLDER to get to this directory). Name this subfolder the name of the mod (ie "SCRIPTHOOK")
In this subfolder place the mod files like you would if this folder was your installation folder. (FOR EXAMPLE: If the mod author says to place xxx file in a subfolder in your game directory called "mods", then in this subfolder you created, make that "mods" folder and place the files respectively. You should now have a structure of RDR2Mods\MODNAME\mods\xxx file)
Press RELOAD in the manager and this mod will now appear in the list. Check the box to mark as enabled, and then press SINGLE PLAYER when you have all your mods enabled/disabled.
PLEASE NOTE, THAT IMPROPERLY INSTALLED MODS CAN AND WILL DELETE VANILLA GAME FILES REQUIRING YOU TO RE-DOWNLOAD THEM.
Som vanligt när det gäller Rockstars senaste spel bör du aldrig koppla upp dig mot onlineläget när du installerat moddar, de kan tolkas som fusk och banna dig.
Har du hittat några moddar du numera inte kan leva utan?