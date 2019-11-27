9

Red Dead Redemption 2 får modhanterare

NyhetÖvrigt

Installera och hantera flera olika moddar i en handvändning.

De första moddarna till Red Dead Redemption 2 dök upp redan efter några dagar och fler lär det bli, därför är det glädjande att kodaren bakom en populär modhanterare till GTA V nu släppt en version för Rockstars westernepos. Den heter rätt och slätt Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Manager och medan upphovsmakaren menar att koden ska städas under de kommande veckorna samt addera fler funktioner.

This is a direct port of the GTAV Mod Manager. I did this to cut down development time by weeks.

Over the next few weeks I will be cleaning up the code and adding/removing features. If you notice any bugs please let me know and I'll address them as soon as possible.
To use this application, you simply do the following:

  1. Create a subfolder in your RDR2 Mod directory (Press OPEN MOD FOLDER to get to this directory). Name this subfolder the name of the mod (ie "SCRIPTHOOK")

  2. In this subfolder place the mod files like you would if this folder was your installation folder. (FOR EXAMPLE: If the mod author says to place xxx file in a subfolder in your game directory called "mods", then in this subfolder you created, make that "mods" folder and place the files respectively. You should now have a structure of RDR2Mods\MODNAME\mods\xxx file)

  3. Press RELOAD in the manager and this mod will now appear in the list. Check the box to mark as enabled, and then press SINGLE PLAYER when you have all your mods enabled/disabled.

PLEASE NOTE, THAT IMPROPERLY INSTALLED MODS CAN AND WILL DELETE VANILLA GAME FILES REQUIRING YOU TO RE-DOWNLOAD THEM.

Som vanligt när det gäller Rockstars senaste spel bör du aldrig koppla upp dig mot onlineläget när du installerat moddar, de kan tolkas som fusk och banna dig.

Har du hittat några moddar du numera inte kan leva utan?

#red-dead-redemption-2
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
9
 Kommentarer
Om exakt samma spel släpps till PC två gånger med en hel månad mellan släppen så är det ju rätt rimligt att spelet som du själv sa släpptes "fullknökat med buggar :) " är mindre trasigt efter att utvecklarna har haft en månad på sig att patcha bort bugg... 28/11 Det är visserligen skitsamma eftersom steamversionen ändå kräver rockstar launcher.. 28/11 Trevligt med stöd för moddare. Det kommer förlänga spelets livlängd med ett par år. 28/11 Läs officiella tråden hör på forumet. Fick tips där att öka på page filen i Windows och det har fungerat galant efter det. 27/11 Inget ljud alls för mig då jag startar upp spelet tyvär. Någon annan med samma problem? 27/11 Nä. Problemet är att Rockstar släppte ett spel fullknökat med buggar :) plattformen det släpps på har inget med saken att göra. 27/11 Hur är det med FOVn på PC versionen? Tillgängliga inställningar etc. Lär väl komma en mod för det med som för GTA 5 innan Rockstar la till det i inställningarna. Jag tror problemet här är att du inte väntade på Steam versionen. 27/11 Jag har endast testat på modden som låter en byta ut karaktärsmodell etc, men spelet kraschar fortfarande för mig med jämna mellanrum :( Ibland kan jag spela en timme utan problem, andra gånger kraschar det efter någon enstaka minut. Det trots senaste... 27/11 När jag testade gta 5 online för första gången, så kom det en kille och spruuuutade pengar på mig. All progress tappade sitt syfte då. Hoppas inte det händer samma sak här ^^'' 27/11
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
11

Kraftsnack – Vad står på din önskelista inför ett eventuellt Fallen Order 2?

Allmänt spelsnackidag 16:42

Respawn anställer för Star Wars-projekt. Hmmm!

Live
3

Halo: Reach-mod gör om fps-klassikern till en skjutare i tredjeperson

NyhetActionPCidag 18:50

Genidrag eller hädelse?

Live
14

CoD: Modern Warfare spelas mer än något annat CoD den här generationen

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxidag 17:32

Activision skrattar hela vägen till julbordet.

Nytt i forumet
Live
11

Klarade din pc av Resident Evil 2 kommer den klara av Resident Evil 3

NyhetActionPCidag 16:01

Capcom bekräftar samma minimikrav.

Live
27

20 december: Uppesittarkväll med Årets spel-nedräkning och insamling till Barncancerfonden

NyhetAllmäntÖvrigtigår 12:36

På fredag är det äntligen dags. Vilket spel vinner? Och bräcker vi insamlingsrekordet från 2018?

Live
14

Blade Runner från 1997 finns nu på GOG!

NyhetÄventyridag 14:20

Upplev en av 90-talets guldklimpar på din moderna burk.

Tack till magma för detta #nyhetstips!
Live
22

Borderlands 3 finns nu på Stadia

NyhetPCÖvrigaÖvrigtidag 12:42

Liksom Dragon Ball, och snart Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Live
9

Klassiska kartorna Vacant och Shipment går nu att spela i Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

NyhetActionidag 12:20

Favoriter från förr, nu med fler polygoner.

Live
8

Horizon Zero Dawn och Uncharted: The Lost Legacy till PS Now i januari

NyhetÖvrigtidag 11:00

I väntan på en riktig PC-version kan du streama Aloys äventyr från molnet.

Live
14

Respawn söker folk till Star Wars-projekt – Fallen Order-uppföljare..?

NyhetActionAllmäntRyktenSpelbranschenÄventyridag 10:04

Hur blir en Fallen Order-uppföljare om du får säga ditt?

Live
20

Warcraft 3: Reforged har releasedatum!

NyhetÖvrigtidag 09:15

Vi behöver inte vänta så lång tid efter nyåret.

Live
6

Rykte – stor Xbox Series X-avtäckning innan E3, med Elden Ring

NyhetRyktenXboxigår 20:30

Ska ske i april eller maj, enligt ryktet.

Live
171

Läsarnas Årets spel – nominera nu!

NyhetAllmänt2019-12-16 13:53

Nominera nu inför omröstningen som börjar på fredag.

Live
8

Global Series – Apex Legends blir esport med 3 miljoner dollar i prispotten

NyhetÖvrigtigår 19:11
Live
39

Esport, indie, battle royale – vilka har varit 10-talets stora trender?

Allmänt spelsnack2019-12-16 20:39

Calle samlar intryck om 10-talets djupa avtryck.

Live
7

Playerunknowns Prologue är inte en shooter eller PUBG-uppföljare

NyhetÖvrigtigår 17:21

Brendan Greene ger oss några få hintar.

Live
34

Sony lanserar tillbehör till Dualshock 4 - döptes snabbt till Playstation-Pungen

NyhetPlaystationTillbehörigår 16:57

Ger dig två extra knappar och en OLED-skärm - på baksidan av kontrollen.

Live
32

Xbox Series X i all ära, men nästa Xbox heter i själva verket bara Xbox

NyhetSpelbranschenXboxigår 16:09

Series X är bara en variant av Xbox.

Live
3

Nya bilder från Final Fantasy VII Remake hittar ut på nätet

NyhetRollspeligår 15:01

Sephiroth i sin polygontätaste skrud hittills.

Live
8

Planet Zoo julpyntas med det nya Arctic Pack-tillägget som släpptes tidigare idag

NyhetSimulationigår 13:40

Snö, renar och isbjörnar – Gustav minns sin barndom.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2019 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen