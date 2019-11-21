3

Protocore kombinerar Doom-frenetisk action med maskininlärning

När Boston Dynamics blir verklighet.

"Haha, de där roborna kommer att mörda oss" har de flesta tänkt när de sett Boston Dynamics robotar bli misshandlade. Troligen dröjer det ett par år innan de blir självmedvetna och förhoppningsvis har spelet Protocore släppts innan dess. Så vi kan förbereda oss. Det handlar om att skjuta stora mängder plåtniklas som ständigt anpassar sig till ditt spelande för att bli bättre på att ta livet av dig.

Protocore släpps först nästa år men beskriver sig självt som "Doom möter maskininlärning" och ska ha stöd för upp till fyra spelare. Utvecklarna utlovar dessutom modmöjligheter, vilket vi ju inte är bortskämda med numera.

  • Adaptive AI - Be smart! The enemy that you are facing is in control of the difficulty by changing the rules according to your actions!

  • Solo & Co-op - Play with up to 3 friends if you can’t dig it alone!

  • Doom-like - You don’t have to think complexe but fast! Grab all your guns, feel and follow the flow of a juicy metal slaughtering.

  • Scoring - Surpass yourself and others by scoring the highest!

  • Moddable- Make the game your own and share with the Protocore community!

  • Story mode - Play the non linear campain mode and find out the secrets beyond Protocore.

Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Ja, gameplay ser helkass ut.. 21/11 @Devan: Håller med. Det började bra i trailern men sen när man väl började spela så såg det ut som en rätt generisk wave shooter. Tycker inte heller de lyckades visa nå bra på vilket sätt fienderna lär sig av spelaren. Såg bara ut som det kom dröser med... 21/11 Smått fina miljöer, men när du väl slåss såg verkligen inget vidare ut. 21/11
