Datorn för trög för Red Dead 2? Spana in This Land Is My Land

Poor Mans Redemption släppt på Steam.
Många blev av någon anledning förvånade över att det skitsnygga Red Dead Redemption 2 krävde en biffig datormaskin men det finns räddning om du ändå vill utforska 1800-talets Amerika är nu This is My Land släppt på Steam Early Access. Eller Poor Mans Redemption som vi döpt det här på redaktionen.
Experience the frontier as a chief of a Native American tribe and resist the onset of the settlers. Explore the vast 100 mi2 world full of hostile humans and animals while defining your narrative through the decisions you make. Survive, hunt, craft, unite and lead the tribes to take back your lands.
The World Setting
You begin your journey as a chief of a small Native American tribe set to take back the lands of your people. The settlers are expanding rapidly and crashing all resistance. What remains of the Native American are dwelling in reservations while only a few are still resisting the enemy. You are to lead your people against all the odds, survive the expansion of the settlers, unite the tribes and retaliate.
Warriors
As a chief, you have warriors who are inspired by your leadership, and they are the backbone of your survival. You can send them out to gather essential resources, settle on new camps, and even attack the enemy with you.
Settling and Expansion
You will choose your approaches to take down the enemy camps, mines, settlements, and forts. Once the area is clear of hostile, you can send your brave warriors to settle in new camps and expand accordingly. Each step will take you closer to securing back your lands.
Combat
This Land Is My Land is primarily a stealth game, however, you are the chief and you decide how you want to fight the enemy. You will utilize various weapons such as knives, bows, pistols, and rifles in addition to traps and intimidation.
Dynamic Game Changes
The environment of the game changes dynamically depending on your decisions. Each action you make will have an impact on the world. Geography remains the same but patrols, enemy camps, and even the rate of new warriors joining your cause will be different. As a result, each walkthrough you will face unique challenges and outcomes.
Karma
Your actions determine your karma. Both positive and negative karma has its own benefits and disadvantages. Depending on your playstyle, you can choose your path.
Skills and Progress
Taking back your land is a long, challenging process. Take the time to upgrade your skills which will unlock more crafting, combat, and other options that will aid your progress.
Crafting and Gathering
You and your warriors need to gather resources to survive, craft weapons, and tools to fight the enemy. Various resources will also help you upgrade and expand your camps, which will allow you to house more warriors.
Hunting and Taming
Horses are essential for combat and transportation. You can tame wild horses and hunt animals such as wolves, boars, and bears for resources.
Bartering and Trading
Not everyone is your enemy; there are still some who are open to trade and barter with you for the right price.
Utvecklarna Game-Labs, som bland annat har släppt strategispelen i Ultimate General-serien tidigare, tror att de behöver 6-12 månader till för att göra klart spelet men säger samtidigt att det ska finnas 100 timmar gameplay i dess nuvarande skick.
The early version of the game is almost content and feature complete with a few more things to come. It has over 100 hours worth of content according to the feedback gathered from the community. It will include all features and contents discussed under the “About This Game” section on our Steam page description such as karma, skills, gathering, trading, hunting and all other game features. The early access is in a much playable state with some bugs and issues that will be polished.